HOROSCOPE

CANCEE(JJum21it©JJunlly22)

For Thursday, January 19, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) There's no question that secret love affairs are taking place for some of you. Perhaps you have a secret crush on someone, because you have strong and intense feelings that you are keeping private.

You have strong feelings for a friend today. In fact, the friend might become a lover. Either way, this friendship is important to you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) People admire you today, especially people in power. This is why a romantic relationship might begin with a boss or someone in a position of authority.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A romance with someone from another culture or someone who is 'different' might begin for some of you today. Others will feel passionate about taking a trip somewhere. (It's important to you.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Romantic relationships will be passionate now. In fact, you will feel intense about everything you do today!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You feel strong affection for close friends and partners today. This might even be a wake-up call for some of you, because you might not have realized the depth of your feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might develop a romantic relationship with a colleague today. Others will use this same energy to try to make their workspace more attractive.

toAmigo22)

Sept, 22

You want to improve things.

AQUAE1U§(JJffiHo2toF©kIS)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a passionate, romantic day for your sign. If you are in a romantic relationship, this is the day for a date. Artists will be creative and productive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will be eager to make improvements at home today, especially through redecorating projects. Some of you will explore real-estate opportunities as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today something will happen to make you appreciate the beauty in your surroundings, as well as the affection that you encounter on a daily basis in your world. What a blessing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Trust your moneymaking ideas today, because they might be excellent. If shopping, however, you might feel obsessed about buying something.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a good day to look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance. You also might buy something to wear that you really like!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are generous and charitable to others. You are also hardworking. You learn quickly and can adapt to any situation. For the first half of 2017, you might not see major changes. However, 2017 will be a year of growth, construction and building. Do what you can to reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

IBOENTOPAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)