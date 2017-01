Photo by Ralph Hardin

Waiting for a chance at stardom…

It was a packed house at Faulk Elementary School in West Memphis Monday and Tuesday night as auditions for the DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre K-8 production of “Peter Pan” took place. “Peter Pan” performances are Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., all at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium.