Lady Bulldogs drop Lady Warriors

Earle girls display impressive team play in lopsided victory over East Poinsett County

The Earle Lady Bulldogs (14-3 overall) defeated the East Poinsett County Lady Warriors (3-9) 62-39 Friday night in a dominating performance inside Earle High School’s gymnasium.

The Lady Bulldogs ran out of the gate, going on an 112 run beginning with the opening tip-off. The Lady Warriors fought their way back to end the first stanza 13-8 in favor of Earle. However, the ladies from Earle would not be quieted so easily.

As the Lady Bulldogs began to heat up, the Lady Warriors once again failed to score double-digits in the second quarter.

CaDonnia Childs sank a three-ball five seconds into the second period, igniting a 19-9 run over the next eight minutes for the Lady Bulldogs which would allow the Earle team to carry a 32-17 lead into the locker rooms at the break.

Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Corey Garrett believes the team’s early success was due to stifling defensive play and proficient offensive execution.

“We executed defensively, that was a big thing,” Garrett said. “We pressured them and caused them to turn the ball over which led to easy transition buckets. Also, they played a lot of man-to-man defense and we felt like we could take advantage of their guards. I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”

The Earle lead increased to 20 in the third stanza as Alexandria Logan dropped in a basket with 4:22 left to play in the third, representing Logan’s eighth point of the contest. The Lady Warriors could do little to cut into the lead, as the quarter ended with Veronique Sanders sinking two of three free throws which allowed the Lady Bulldogs to maintain a 19point lead going into the final quarter.

The final stanza belonged to Lady Bulldogs lead scorer RoShala Scott. Scott, who led all scorers with 21 points, connected from three-point land 35 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend the Earle ladies’ lead to 21. Scott scored 8 of her total points in the fourth stanza.

Scott’s performance is vital to the team’s success, according to Garrett.

“RoShala is a big part of what we do,” Garrett said. “Anytime we can get her going or she can set the other girls up early, I think that makes everyone’s job a little bit easier.”

Laderyca Childs also contributed in the fourth by sinking her third threepointer of the contest. Laderyca Childs accounted for three of the Lady Bulldogs total six three ball’s.

The Lady Warriors did score 12 points in the fourth. However, the effort from East Poinsett County’s ladies was far too little and quite too late.

Becca Bishop carried the Lady Warriors on the scoreboard, though her 13 points weren’t enough to make an impact in the game for the East Poinsett County ladies. Bre Ward and JaLeigha Garrett also contributed in the Lady Warriors defeat, pushing in 9 and 8 points respectively. Blazing the way for the Lady Bulldogs in the victory was RoShala Scott. Second in scoring on the Earle team, only behind Scott’s 21 points, was Laderyca Childs who pumped in 11. Logan finished third on the Lady Bulldog’s, pumping in 8 points in the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs followed up the victory over the Lady Warriors with a 51-36 victory over the Buffalo Island Central Lady Mustangs (10-11). RoShala Scott once again led the way for the Earle team with 18 points in the outing.

The Earle ladies are next slated to take to the hardwood against the Cross County Lady Thunderbirds (3-9) Tuesday night in Earle with junior varsity games opening the action at 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples