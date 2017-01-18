Reminder: NAP Sign up Deadline Feb. 28 for Vegetable Growers

File now to participate in Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program

sandersc@uapb.edu PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Feb. 28 is the deadline for vegetable growers to sign up for the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP). It provides financial assistance to producers of noninsurable crops when low yields/grazing loss, loss of inventory or prevented planting occur because of natural disasters. This includes drought, freeze, hail, excessive moisture or excessive wind.

“This includes just about all of the major weather events that have plagued Arkansans recently,” said Dr. Henry English, head of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Many vegetable crops have a Feb. 28 NAP closing date including beans, cantaloupes, carrots, cucumbers, gourds, greens, lespedeza, okra, peas, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins, sorghum, squash, turnips and watermelon.

A few vegetable crops, such as green beans, sweet corn and tomatoes (spring and fall) have a March 15 deadline, points out Dr. English.

The Agricultural Act of 2014 brought several changes to NAP, said Dr. English. One is a Buy-Up coverage option. NAP coverage is now available at 50, 55, 60 and 65 percent of the farmers' approved yield and 100 percent of the average market price instead of only the basic coverage of 50 percent of the yield and 55 percent of the average market price.

Dr. English reminds growers that beginning, underserved and limited resource or socially disadvantaged farmers are now eligible for free catastrophic level coverage as well as discounted premiums for additional levels of protection. Also, women are included in the socially disadvantaged category for this program.

For more information on sales closing dates, NAP and help in signing up, farmers can contact their local Farm Service Agency office or Extension program associate.

Alexis Cole (870) 6302005 or mradcole@yahoo.com – St. Francis, Crittenden and Lee counties; Travis Collins (870) 355-7007 or City of Eudora.collins@gmal.com – Chicot, Drew, Ashley and Desha counties; Kandi Williams (870) 826-3685 or klwilliams4@gmail.com – Howard, Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties; and Multi-County Agent Stephan Walker (870) 575- 7237 or walkers@uapb.edu – Jefferson, Desha, Lincoln and Pulaski counties.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

From Carol Sanders