Sign up now for Conservation Stewardship Program

Deadline for first ranking of CSP funding Feb. 3

UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The sign-up process for the updated Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is now open with Feb. 3 designated as the deadline for the first ranking period of the 2017 funding cycle, said Dr. Henry English, head of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB).

Congress limits CSP enrollment nationally. Ten million new acres will be enrolled in CSP in 2017 at which time 12 million additional acres will also be up for renewal, said Dr. English. CSP is the largest conservation program in the United States. Since its beginning in 2009, nearly 70 million acres have been enrolled.

“Applicants compete for funding within state-identified ranking pools with announced cutoff application dates for ranking periods,” said Dr. English. “Producers who sign up by Feb. 3 will be competing for funding against those who have signed up since the last ranking funding deadline,” said Dr. English. The program is designed to encourage and reward resource-conserving practices such as planting cover crops, rotational grazing or ecologically-based pest management.

CSP also does not forget smaller producers, said Dr. English. For those who qualify for the program, the minimum contract payment is $1,500, no matter the acreage.

To enroll in the 2017 program, submit an application to the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) by Feb. 3. You don't have to know all the details about the conservation practices that will best fit your operation. Those details can be worked out with NRCS later on, said Dr. English. As part of the process, producers work with NRCS field personnel to complete a resource inventory.

New this year are a new eligibility tool (CAET), a new ranking tool (AERT), minimum contract payment information, added flexibility, redesigned payment structure and expanded options for enhancements.

For more information, contact your local NRCS office or your UAPB Extension program associate.

Alexis Cole (870) 6302005 or mradcole@yahoo.com – St. Francis, Crittenden and Lee counties; Travis Collins (870) 355-7007 or City of Eudora.collins@gmal.com – Chicot, Drew, Ashley and Desha counties; Kandi Williams (870)826-3685 or klwilliams4@gmail.com Howard, Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties; and Multi-County Agent Stephan Walker (870) 5757237 or walkers@uapb.edu – Jefferson, Desha, Lincoln and Pulaski counties.

From Carol Sanders