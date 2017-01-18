Strawberry initiative seeks input from growers, industry

Strawberry growers, managers, nursery operators, consultants and extension educators asked to take online survey

U of A System Division of Agriculture FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

– The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and its partners in the National Strawberry Sustainability Initiative are seeking input from growers as the multi-state research program enters a new phase of study.

The NSSI is a collaboration among 13 universities conducting research and extension programs to advance sustainable strawberry production. It is supported by a USDA Specialty Crop Research Initiative planning grant and administered by the Division of Agriculture's Center for Agricultural and Rural Sustainability.

Curt Rom, University of Arkansas associate dean for international education, is a professor of horticulture and NSSI project director. He said the program demonstrates the power of public- private partnerships in moving sustainable agriculture forward for the benefit of both farmers and consumers.

The third phase of the project will develop a research and outreach program based on a nationwide survey of strawberry growers, managers, nursery operators, advisors and extension educators, said Heather Friedrich, program technician in the Division of Agriculture's department of horticulture and NSSI program manager.

With industry input, research projects will be developed to support and expand strawberry production, Friedrich said.

The survey is available online: http://uark.qualtrics.com /jfe/form/SV_86ZlHBF5 azgrt9r Results of the survey will be used to develop continuing research, out reach and education programs aimed at increasing sustainable production and supply of strawberries to consumers, Friedrich said.

The NSSI was initiated with a grant from the Walmart Foundation that helped fund 26 projects in 13 states that were conducted from 2013 to 2015. The results of those projects were published in an ebook, Success in the Field, available online at strawberry. uark.edu For more information about fruit and other specialty crops in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu.

By Fred Miller