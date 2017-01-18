Visiting coach implies racially-biased officiating in Earle girls contest

Yates: ‘ When they come to play us, we’re going to have four white guys out there’

A Times Sports Editorial Many things frustrated the Buffalo Island Central Lady Mustangs Monday night in Earle. Lady Bulldog RoShala Scott’s 18 points was one thing that bothered the visiting team. Another frustrating thing for Buffalo Island Central was lack offense as the team scored only 13 first half points.

However, midway through the second quarter Lady Mustangs Head Coach Justin Yates, who is Caucasian, made a comment towards an African-American referee suggesting that the all African-American referee staff discriminated against his Lady Mustangs team which does not contain a single African-American player.

“Tell Billy (Murray) that when they come to play us we’re going to have four white guys out there (refereeing),” Yates screamed at one official.

Yates seemed to be implying that the all African-American referee staff favored the Earle Lady Bulldogs who are completely African-American. The Lady Mustangs Head Coach also appeared to suggest that when the Bulldogs play the Mustangs in Monette, home of Buffalo Island Central, an all Caucasian officiating crew will call the game in favor of the Mustangs.

After the guys varsity game which followed, Bulldogs Head Coach Billy Murray responded to Yates comment.

“I just think that was kind of poor sportsmanship,” Murray said. “The officials missed calls both ways. It wasn’t enough to make me or break me. I don’t complain about officiating unless it’s bad officiating. I don’t look at the color of officials. If you’re an official, you’re an official. If Triple Asays your certified, your certified.”

Following his second quarter outburst, Yates refocused his comments onto the referee’s overall lack of basketball knowledge.

“I just wish we knew the rules,” Yates screamed in the third quarter.

It should be noted that referees are human and do miss calls. But then again, they are exactly that: human. As fellow human beings, referees deserve to be treated with dignity just as anyone else does. To the credit of referees, very rarely does an official scream at a coach the way coach’s talk to them every game.

Also, for a coach to imply that officials in his hometown will discriminate against a team because he felt a previous game was called unfairly due to race seems to be distorted from reality.

The reality, in this case in particular, is this: The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Mustangs 51-36.

That means that the Lady Mustangs could have made seven pairs of free throws and still came up short. It also means that the Lady Mustangs, who only managed to score single digits in three of four quarters, needed 16 points to emerge victorious. The largest point total in any quarter for the Lady Mustangs came from 12 points in the fourth stanza. Finally, the facts are that Lady Bulldogs lead scorer RoShala Scott, who pumped in 18, would have needed to not play at all and not be replaced by anyone in order for the Lady Mustangs to pull out a twopoint victory. Hopefully more sensible heads will prevail in the rematch between the Bulldogs and Mustangs which takes place in Monette Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples