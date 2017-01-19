Bulldogs crush Yellowjackets at home

Earle dominates Bay in impressive outing Tuesday night

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Earle Bulldogs (18-6 overall) looked to be the superior team from the opening tip-off in the team’s 66-39 victory over the Bay Yellowjackets (159) Tuesday night.

Earle opened the game with a 17-4 run over the first eight minutes of play.

Bulldog’s Head Coach Billy Murray attributes his team’s hot start to speed.

“We out ran them down the court,” Murray said.

“Our team speed is phenomenal. They tried to run with us and that was the biggest mistake they could’ve made. You can’t run with the Bulldogs.”

One of the Bulldogs whose quickness made a difference early is Dontrel Johnson. Johnson broke away for several layups to open the game, resulting in 8 of his game high 15 points. Murray believes that his senior’s confidence also played a big part on the defensive side of the ball.

“Dontrel is one of the leaders,” Murray said.

“Just before the ball game he said ‘Let’s play man-toman. I got the best player.’ He called the best player out and he stepped up to his word.”

The Bulldogs man-to-man defense appeared stifling, holding the Yellowjackets to only two field-goals in the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets found more success in a second quarter which the Bay team put up 16 points.

However, Earle’s Kevon Smith made sure the Bulldogs remained dominant offensively as the sophomore pumped in 7 of his 11 total points in the second stanza. Murray displayed pleasure with Smith’s night offensively but believes his player still has room to improve on defense.

“He had some key tipin’s, shots and rebounds at key times,” Murray said.

“But, he’s at about a fourth of the potential that he’s got. I’m proud of the way he played but there’s so much more to him than what he showed tonight.

The defense was slacking.” Six other Bulldogs scored in the second quarter, leading to a 45-20 Earle lead at halftime.

The Yellowjackets started the third stanza down a substantial amount and without the help of Slade Grove who Murray calls an “outstanding shooter.”

Grove collected five fouls during the first half and was doomed to watch his team struggle without him for the rest of the game.

The “mercy-rule” went into effect in the fourth quarter as frustration boiled over along Bay’s bench. Yellowjacket Head Coach Brad Brannen received a technical foul after arguing a foul called against his Bay team.

The technical foul sent Earle’s Travis Rodgers to the charity stripe where Rodgers sank two free throws to increase the Bulldogs lead to 30 and allow the clock to run uninterrupted until the final buzzer.

Despite the lopsided victory, Murray refuses to take the Yellowjackets lightly going into the rematch on January 31st.

“I dreaded playing them,” Murray said. “They had a bad night shooting. Bay is 30 points better than what they showed tonight.”

The victory over the Yellowjackets represents the third game in three days for the Bulldogs, a style of play Murray believes his players must become accustomed to in order to make a post-season run. “I look at it like this, the state tournament is going to be the same kind of situation,” Murray said.

Four Bulldogs finished in double digits in the impressive showing against the Yellowjackets.

Behind Johnson’s 15 points, Smith finished second in scoring for Earle by pumping in 12. Travon Doolittle pushed through 11 points for Earle while Rodgers ended the night after chipping in 10. B.J.

Murray did his part to carry his team to victory on the boards as the head coach’s son snagged 10 rebounds.

Dustin Utley, who registered 10 points in the loss, recorded the only double digit outing for the Yellowjackets.

The Bulldogs take to the road for their next game as the Earle team travels to Monette, Arkansas to play a rematch against the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs (7-10). The Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs earlier this week 74-64 in Earle. Game 2 between the Bulldogs and Mustangs is slated for tipoff at 4 p.m.