January Hunting & Fishing

Times Outdoors Columnist January, 2017, has been a strange weather month with temperatures ranging from the low teens to the mid 70s. There have been several days of very intense fog, making the duck hunting either outstanding or awful, depending on where you were hunting. Several hunters gave me reports of great goose hunting with the birds flying low straight over the pits and blinds in good shooting range. They always do a lot of calling, thus telling the hunter they are close. Mallards seem to be more vocal in dense fog letting the hunter know where to look. Ducks settling out of the fog into the decoys is always a thrill!

There have been reports of good crappie fishing at Horseshoe Lake. After visiting both KareFree and Bond’s Pubic Ramp on Saturday afternoon in the fog and mist, it was surprising how many people were either duck hunting or fishing. The crappie fishermen definitely had the better trip. One fisherman showed off a drink chest containing about 75 very good fish and catches of 25 plus crappie were common. Not a bad way to spend a nasty Saturday afternoon!

We have a very nice fishing pond close to home in Tilden Rogers Park Pond that is very close to the college. Every year there are several youth fishing contests that are supported by a variety of sponsors. The Arkansas Game and Fish stocks the lake with both catfish in the early autumn and trout in January. Tilden Rogers has just been stocked with 500 rainbow trout on Jan. 10, 2017. Most of the trout are less than one pound with a few 2-5 pounders. They are plenty big to put up a fight and also go well in the skillet.

We have tagged trout that are found in Tilden Rogers Park Pond and by catching one, you can win some nice prizes. The wanted fish has a fluorescent pink tag. If you catch one, mail the tag with your name, address, telephone number, and where and when the fish was caught to: Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Family and Community Fishing Program 2 Natural Resources Drive Little Rock, AR 72205 I want to thank my readers for the nice thoughts about my minor facial stroke. My voice is about 75% recovered and I am ready to ready to go on a nice duck hunt. I plan to go to Horseshoe Lake to fish with Ronnie Tice and John Stokes on Tuesday afternoon. Ronnie runs a guide service for crappie on Horseshoe. He really knows the lake. I know I will have some good pictures to show you.

With duck season going into its last part, don’t forget to take that young hunter with you.

