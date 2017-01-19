HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

For Friday, January 20, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a favorable day to discuss inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. You have strong ideas about what you want to achieve – and you just might get what you want!

Relationships with partners and close friends are smooth and friendly today. People are not afraid to express their affections.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's easy to get along with co-workers today, because people are energetic and friendly. You are encouraged by this refreshing situation, which makes you more productive!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a playful, fun-loving and creative day. For those of you who work in the arts, it will be a productive day because you have energy. You are in touch with your muse.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Family discussions will go well today. In fact, anything that you do at home or within your family will be pleasing, active and give you happy results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a strong day if you sell, market, teach or act, because your communications are charming and forceful. It's a great day for writers!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have lots of energy today to deal with financial matters. You see ways to boost your income, and you also see ways to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a vigorous day for you, because the Moon is in your sign dancing with Venus and Mars. This makes you charming and energetic. Yes, everyone loves you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) If you can grab some moments of privacy today, you will be pleased. Part of you needs to work alone or enjoy your own solitude, especially in beautiful surroundings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your interaction with friends will be positive and vigorous today. Enjoy competitive physical sports. This is a good day to make a new friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will make an excellent impression on your boss or anyone in a position of power, including parents. People see you in positive terms today, because you have energy and charm.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Travel plans are exciting. Break free from your routine if you can. You will love learning something new or meeting people from different backgrounds.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fun-loving and charismatic. You also are a humanitarian who is generous to anyone in need. People enjoy your company and want to be around you. Get ready to take advantage of opportunities that will arise in 2017, because this is the year you've been waiting for! Expect a major change, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2006. It's time to test your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)