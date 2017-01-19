Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett State Park (updated 1-11-2017)

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said he is glad the freezing weather has passed. It is time to go fishing again. Lake Poinsett, which had been low in the last weeks of 2016, is up some. Fishing has been slow, but anglers are catching some. They have heard that Rogue is being used with success in catching bass. Anglers are casting across the tree stumps.

***

Crown Lake (updated 1-11-2017)

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said there was ice on the lake and no anglers had been out, thus no reports. ***

Spring River (updated 1-11-2017)

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 250 cfs and water clarity is clear. The river is getting very low. Still catching the trout on Woolly Buggers on the strip back and with Y2Ks with a nymph dropper. Hot pink and chartreuse Trout Magnets have been hot-hot-hot! Find the deeper pockets to get into the bigger fish. Springriverfliesandguides.co m website has been updated and improved. Check out the new video page for some awesome trout catching action. With a new blog page with daily updates that everyone has been asking for. Check us out!

***

(updated 1-11-2017) John Berry in Cotter said the river is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork Rivers. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River near Newark (updated 1-11-2016)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said it had no reports as it has been too cold for anyone to fish.

