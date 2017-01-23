Bray to receive Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame honor

WM School District It's beginning to look like a West Memphis legends fest at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame ceremonies.

For the third straight year, a Blue Devil coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, as current boys head coach Larry Bray will get the honor on July 14 in Hot Springs.

Bray follows former Blue Devil football coaches Lanny Dauksch in 2015 and Grafton Moore in 2016 as West Memphians honored in the Hall.

The Blue Devil boss said he got the call on Monday of last week informing him of his honor.

'The first thing that went through my mind was I thought you had to be dead or retired to get into the Hall,' Bray said, slightly joking. 'But I was really excited about getting it. I wasn't expecting it. It just came out of the blue.'

Bray becomes one of a select few Hall-of-Famers to be inducted while still active as a coach. His current Blue Devils are 16-2 and are ranked No. 5 in the state, according to Max Preps.

In his 32nd year leading the boys program, Bray has earned legendary status among his coaching peers around the state. He has won four state championships as head coach and two more as an assistant under Bill Terwilliger, who is also a member of the state Hall of Fame.

'It was a real neat treat to get a call from Joey Walters at the (Arkansas Activities Association), notifying us that Larry Bray had been elected, “said West Memphis superintendent Jon Collins, who was once Bray's assistant coach in the mid-1990s. 'He's touched so many people in West Memphis. I'm a little biased, but I think he is the best high school basketball coach in Arkansas.'

Bray is estimated to have won approximately 540 games as Blue Devil head coach while losing approximately 284 for a winning percentage of over .650.

He succeeded Terwilliger, who retired after the 198384 season. Prior to that, Bray was Terwilliger's aide from 1979-84. The LaGrange, Ga., native was hired by former West Memphis superintendent Bill Kessinger as East Junior High's head coach in the fall of 1974.

'When I first got to East I didn't know what to expect,' Bray said. 'But then we started having a lot of great athletes come through West Memphis and once they came through I was able to follow them to the high school.'

Bray's first Red Imp team included the great Michael Cage, Tim Harrell, Mike McFerrin, Stanley Andrews and Nikita Robertson, all of whom are still recognized in town as some of the best to ever come through West Memphis.

Bray said coaching his entire career in West Memphis was an easy decision.

'In this business I know there are a lot of coaches who like to hop from one town to another, but I've enjoyed where I am,' he stated. 'And if it's good, why change? West Memphis has been good to me, and that's been my mentality all along. I've always enjoyed coming to work here everyday.'

Bray's first team in 198485 tied Blytheville for the conference championship, the first of nine league titles his team has captured thus far.

Bray's state titles came in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2005.

Some of the greats that played under Bray include his current assistant Marcus Brown, Charles Paige, Corey Brewer, Darrian Brown, Daryan Selvy, Sonny Weems and Mark Mangum.

'I've gotten several text messages and emails from some of my former players,' Bray said. 'I didn't know how in the world they found out about it so quick until I found out that (his wife) Niki put it on Facebook.' Bray will now have about six months to prepare material for the event at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

'I don't think it will be too hard,' he said with a grin.

'I have a lot of stories and a lot of fun things that have happened to me here and I'd like to share them.'

By Billy Woods