Crimson Tide rolls in offer to Bulldogs’ Bohannon

Gerry Bohannon gains national attention after Alabama surprises Earle junior quarterback with scholarship offer

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Earle Bulldogs’ star quarterback Gerry Bohannon (6-4, 215 pounds) recently received a scholarship offer from the crown jewel of football programs in the south: The University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Earle junior excitingly expressed how honored he is by the offer.

“I was very surprised, honestly,” Bohannon said.

“I knew that they had been recruiting me but I wasn’t actually expecting an offer just yet. It means a lot to know that somebody, especially Alabama, wants you to play for them. I’m from Earle and it’s rare for a kid from a small town to get to play at the next level.”

Receiving scholarship offers, like the one from Alabama, represents the realization of a goal which the 16-year-old phenom has strived for the past few years.

“When I was 13 years old, I dreamed about being able to play at the next level,” Bohannon reminisced.

“Being recruited from the big schools, now it’s finally happening. It’s a blessing and it’s very exciting.”

The three-year starter for the Bulldogs distributed the ball through the air this past season for 2,734 yards and gashed defenses with his feet for over 1,000 yards, leading Earle to a 94 record.

However Alabama, who has won four out the last six national championships, hasn’t committed to Bohannon as a quarterback, but an athlete. The distinction means that the Tide may want Bohannon to switch positions if the Bulldog accepts the scholarship offer. Although Bohannon puts “quarterback” on his applications, the Earle star says he is open to lining up at any spot on the field.

“It it’s what is best for me and the team then I’m willing to do it,” Bohannon commented on the possibility of switching positions.

Assistant head football coach Carl Miller believes that the Earle signal caller could be successful in a multitude of positions at the college level.

“He plays quarterback but he has the speed to play inside or outside linebacker,” Miller declared.

Miller also excitingly pondered on the opportunities that playing at Alabama could provide the Earle native.

“This kind of blew him out of the water, when Alabama called,” Miller said. “When Alabama calls, that’s like the NFL calling. If you can play there that means you can play on Sundays. For a kid from a small town, that means a lot.”

Alabama joins the University of Memphis and Arkansas State University as schools which have thrown their hats into the ring to receive Bohannon’s talents.

While the offer from Alabama is impressive, Bohannon has not yet decided where he will play entertain crowds of fans on Saturdays yet, claiming he is still undecided on which college to attend.

“What I’m focused on right now is my education and winning a championship before I go,” Bohannon claimed.

Focusing on success in the classroom is just as important as success on the gridiron to Bohannon who boast a 3.8 GPA.

“I don’t think people pay enough attention to how smart I am and what I do with my academics,” Bohannon said.

Wherever the talented Earle Bulldog does chose to contribute his talents to, Miller believes Bohannon will find success.

“He’s going to go in there, work hard and earn it,” Miller stated. “Nothing will be given to him because he doesn’t want anything given to him.

He’s going to set goals for himself and earn it. He’s one of the first ones into practice and one of the last ones out to leave. He puts in so much work and when you put that much work in, you get good things out of it. I told him that I’m looking forward to seeing him playing on Sundays, because that’s what I know he’s destined for.”

The road to college ball began for Bohannon when he burst on the scene as a ninth grader, passing for 1,800 yards and rushing for more than 1,500 more with the Earle Bulldogs.

The Earle quarterback intends to attend several all-star camps in the summer, including the Under Amour Combine and Elite 11 Regional ones.

Bohannon expects for fans to enjoy big things from himself and the Bulldogs this next football season which begins in September.

“People can expect a championship for sure and some unbelievable numbers,” Bohannon predicted. “And, also to see that I’m actually a quarterback.”

By Collins Peeples