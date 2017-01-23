MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

(Mardn 21 to Apri 19) For Tuesday, January 24, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your relationships with bosses and authority figures today will be easygoing. They will be willing to listen to you, and you will be willing to listen to them. Of course, this doesn't mean you will agree.

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places and things. Visit art galleries, museums, beautiful buildings and parks.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) If you have to share something with someone today, be careful to protect your own best interests. It's good to be generous – but don't be a doormat.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you must go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires some tolerance and patience.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do something today that will help you feel better organized. Set aside 15 minutes, and use this time to tidy up things and get on top of your game.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a creative day for you. If you work in the arts, you will be productive. Trust your imagination and your artistic skills. You also feel sensitive to the needs of children.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a good day for family discussions because everyone will feel mutually sympathetic. If you cannot

help someone, you can at least listen with genuine understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today. Your imagination also is heightened, which is why flights of fantasy might take up some time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) If shopping today, you might be tempted to spend too much money on something luxurious and extravagant. Think about this carefully. Save your receipts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You feel more emotional than usual today. Knowing this, be careful not to overreact if you're unhappy about something. Be cool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because it feels better. You're not prepared to stick your neck out, which probably is wise.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A conversation with a female friend will be important today. This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future in order to get someone's feedback.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are careful and private. However, if you decide to open up to someone, you can inspire others. This year, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end or diminish now to make room for something new. It also will be a year of service to others, plus a wonderful year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)