Letter to the Editor

We the P.T.O. of Faulk Elementary are asking all Falcon parents, mentors, grandparents and heroes of this great inspiring family, to attend our scheduled meetings coming very soon.

Our Feathers rustles learning skills of old school. Greatness soars as we venture into an extra ordinary year of knowing what education and responsible teachers has to offer us daily as the doors open. The addition to Faulk Elementary is ringing inspiration loudly.

Our grand cafeteria, our new library, computer room, and a bigger office. We are inspiring our little falcons to spread their wings now, for whatever their dreams may be. Wisdom was on earth first. God called her “she.”

“Falcons Soars” with great inspiration of learning.

Parents, grandparents, mentors, great leaders, heroes… explore our environment – get involved with Falcons! Go Falcons!

24 News’ Katrina Rankins will be our gracious guest again on Feb. 24, 2017 at Faulk Elementary.

Respectfully yours, Ruby Furr–Hale

Faulk Elementary Great Endeavors