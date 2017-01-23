News Briefs

• St. Michaels School Sportsman Paradise Package Drawing – Raffle tickets $20 each for a Sportsman Paradise Package: Agun safe stocked with several guns and more. Tickets available at the St. Michael School Office or from St. Michael School students. The drawing will be held on

• West Memphis Fire Department Dementia Training – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 23, 24 and 25, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day at 604 E. Cooper, West Memphis.

• Family Caregiver Support Program of East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – Tuesday, Jan. 24,

10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend and are welcome to bring friends or family members. There is no fee to attend. For more information, call Janis Waddy at 870-494-3300. To learn more about EAAAA or refer a senior to services call 800-467-3278 or visit www.e4aonline.com .

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning its 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Air Quality Conformity Determination Report. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301 if you have comments or questions. You may also call, fax or e-mail at 870735-8148; fax no. 870-7358158; BCE@sbcglobal.net. Comments will be taken until

Jan. 27, 2017.

• Eastern Arkansas Community Pastors & Churches: Present “Love & Encouragement Benefit Service for Apostle Eddie Wilson, Sr.” who was injured in an accident on Nov. 10. Service will be Sunday, Jan. 29th at 6 p.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Church, 524 Second St., Earle. Calling all pastors and churches to come together to show encouragement to Apostle Wilson. Churches will come together for a community praise and worship team and mass choir rehearsal Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Whole Truth. For more information contact Apostle Tony Wilson at 870-514-0515.

• Koats by Kappa Drive – The men of the West Memphis-Marion Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. are partnering with CASA Arkansas Delta to host a “Koats by Kappa” Drive for children. The goal is to collect 200 coats. Any extra coats will be donated to area schools. The coat drive will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31st. Drop off locations are: Smooth Kuts Barbershop, 111 S. 4th St., West Memphis and Marion Police Department, 3477 Hwy. 77, Marion.

• West Memphis Christian School Annual Silent Auction – Saturday, Jan. 28

at 6 p.m. at 1101 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Catered by Cajun Express. Silent and Live Auction Items. Tickets $25. Tickets may be purchased through the school office. Call 870-400-4000.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year beginning Feb. 1.

The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer beginning Feb. 1.

• 44th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 5225, 406 South Avalon, West Memphis. Tickets $35 per person. To purchase tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Marion Performing Arts Center Lobby. Boxed lunch $12 per person. Mayor Frank Fogleman will speak and answer questions about the March special election. Reservations required. Contact Tracy Brick for tickets at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Jet’Adore, 22301 E. Broadway, West Memphis. For information call 870-7026614.

• Arkansas Minority Barber & Beauty Shop Health Initiative – Saturday, Feb. 4,

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at C.J.’s, 3310 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Free blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterol screenings, as well as information on quitting tobacco! Free lunch! For more information call 501-6612282 or 870-400-3417.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee and Public Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday,

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. All meetings will be at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or wmats.org.

• Forrest City Medical Center Heart Health Lunch n Learn – Thursday, Feb. 9 at East Arkansas Family Health Center in West Memphis 12 to 1 p.m. at 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Janet Benson, Forrest City Medical center 870-261-0444 or janet_benson@ quorumhealth.com

• ‘Stone Soup’ visits DeltaARTS Matinees – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. as a part of DeltaARTS School Matinee Series. West Memphis Rotary is the producing sponsor with additional support by Arkansas Arts Council.

• Music at Trinity In The Fields – Sunday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 110 Military, Rd., Marion, Marion High School Choir Soloists directed by John Peeples sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mi, 14 mi and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

