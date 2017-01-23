Where God is absent, evil abounds

If you will truly look around you and keep up with some of the national news you will see that these words could never be more prevalent. Now I know that we as a people give evil a lot of different names such as crooks, thieves, killers, terrorists, and by using those names it makes it a little easier on our thinking, but in reality it is someone that either refuses to accept God or believe in God and who he is and what he has done throughout history.

If we really want to put a face on pure evil, it won’t be a ten-year-old in Syria, because that is just one that pure evil has made to do that through others because the real picture of evil is Satan himself. It has always been that way since the beginning of time itself. Either way the end result is going to be the same because of a harden heart of man.

A lot of times we think by doing certain things that we are doing Gods will but in the end if God not just a god but the God of the universe don't get the credit then it wasn't from the one and only God and if it is something that is totally against what God stands for then it will never be from God.

Most of us know that the Jewish people are his chosen people so have you ever wondered why so much of the world has such a hated feeling for such a small piece of land and it's people. Our little state of Rhode Island is bigger that the whole country of Israel so that should tell you a little something about the hardness of mans heart.

It is getting to the place where the whole world is starting to hate God so now we know why the world hates the little country of Israel. I see everyday where a lot of people around the world have a big problem saying the word evil because they have in their minds that it is probably caused by their upbringing or some other thing that happened in their life and that has to be what caused it.

Sometimes doesn't it make you wonder how anyone, much less a little kid of nine or ten years old, can take a knife and cut someone's head off. Now to me that is pure evil. Not to long ago I wrote about the tribulation period and some of the things that will happen during that time frame so some of this terrible news that we hear about today happening around the world will be kindergarten play time in comparison.

I have always said that you talk to God with your heart when you have become a Christian because that is where the third part of the Trinity lives so if he is not there then everything is on the table for you and I know that a lot of you don't believe that and that's OK. One of the biggest reason that we are so willing to except all of the perversion that takes place today is the heart in millions of people is void of the Holy Spirit and without that then most people don't see a lot of wrong with what we do today.

The last number that I heard coming from Roe v. Wade was something around 59 million, and probably the biggest majority of those was because of the inconvenience that it caused on a lot of people. When it comes time for all of us to stand before God we will see that the process that we call abortion will be called evil also and not someone's right. If you stay on top of the national news then like me you hear where a son or daughter or a grand child took the life of their grand parents or mother or father and a lot of the time it's because they refused to buy them a new cell phone of something like that or were able to go and do what they wanted to do.

That just shows me that a life is fast becoming a throw away situation because if your love ones carry that harden heart and they feel like you didn't get them what they thought they should get then there is always that possibility they will make you pay for it. Another sign of a harden heart is to take a look at the city of Chicago and see the death and lives being destroyed every day.

I saw a statistic the other day that said there were more murders in that one city than New York City and Los Angeles combined. I have no idea when America will wake up or if they ever will and take a good look at the major problem that we have in pure evil or if they will think that it is just part of life. It seems that it is easier for people to feel sorry for a person by giving them an out because of something that happened in their lives. Remember one thing a lot of people went through a lot of pain and suffering while they were coming through life but because of their determination to not go down that road they turned out to be good for America.

Bottom line God makes a big difference in people's lives so think about that answer for not only you but your love ones also. Think really hard about that one statement. God bless you all and your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin Local Commentary