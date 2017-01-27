Church Announcements

Eastern Arkansas Community Pastors & Churches: Present “Love & Encouragement Benefit Service for Apostle Eddie Wilson, Sr.” who was injured in an accident on Nov. 10. Service will be Sunday, Jan. 29th at 6 p.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Church, 524 Second St., Earle. Calling all pastors and churches to come together to show encouragement to Apostle Wilson. For more information contact Apostle Tony Wilson at 870-514-0515.

1940 Waverly Rd., West Memphis: This coming 5th Sunday at 3 p.m. presenting a ‘Seven Last Words at the Cross’ Program. Guest speakers include Ministry Bonnie Edwards of Old St. Paul MB Church family, 1st Lady Ministry Ruth Jones of New Shiloh MB Church family, Ministry Jeanette Gant of Old St. Paul MB Church family, Apostle Linda Hullum, pastor of the Shekinah Glory Church family of Memphis, Evangelist Lutie Mae Fletcher and Prophetess Sherry Franklin our own of New Salem MB Church family. Pastor James Reynolds Jr., master of ceremonies.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Musical Sunday at 3 p.m. Groups include Gospel Consolators, Blending Voices and others. Carrie McClure, sponsor.

Old St. Paul News: Senior Day Service Sunday at 11 a.m. No children’s church this Sunday. Frederick S. Anthony, pastor.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: A Fellowship Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. in the Reginald Robertson Life Center. Everyone is welcome. Women’s ministry, sponsor. Stephen Chitman, host pastor.

