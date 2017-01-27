Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

By Holly Bacon Master Gardener

There was not enough people to host the Master Gardener Training sessions in Forrest City this year. So those from Crittenden, Cross and St. Francis that are interested, will be going to Craighead County’s Training session, the end of January and into February. They are considering doing some type of online training sessions in the future. ***

Fire Department

The Horseshoe Lake Fire Department dues are now payable. It is $50 annually and payments may be sent to: HLVFD, 174 Highland Dr., Horseshoe Lake, AR 72348. If you have a fire and are not current on your dues, the Fire Department will show up. However, your insurance company will be billed at a higher rate.

Condolences Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Flu fighters in full effect

Calendar of Events Jan. 28th

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Nancy Jopek. Nancy was a former resident of Horseshoe Lake and was currently living in West Memphis. Nancy passed away on Jan. 6, 2017.

*** Jan. 27th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Elizabeth Blair. Happy Anniversary to: Cliff & Lynda Wise.

Jan. 28th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Barrett Gardener, Joe David Driver, “Dusty” Bonds and David Feltman. In Memory: D.L. Williams, Sr.

Jan. 29th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Chris Bentley, Ricky Blair, Michael Sherman and Lloyd Arboneuax.

Jan. 30th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: David (Scooter) Funderburg, Cory Scarbrough, Will Benton and Shannon Cupples.

Jan. 31st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Christopher Arnold, Parke Williams Reeves and Gary Bobo. Happy Anniversary to: Hugh & Carolyn Pouncey. In Memory: Gary Latham and Mrs. J. W. Jones.

Feb. 1st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Madison Chamness, Lowell Taylor III, Jason Mitchell, Mike Kelly, Kristy Rayford, Faith Lynn Washburn and Camden Hawk Lucy.

Feb. 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Elon James Scarbrough and Kimberley B. Cooper.

*** Canal Gardens Property Owner’s Assoc. Annual Meeting, 2 p.m., Home of the Akins on Southwood Cv.

Mass ,4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Jan. 29th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Jan. 30th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@ aol.com

Jan. 31st Zumba Class, 8 a. m., Surf Club Building.

Feb. 2nd

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Feb. 3rd

Next weekly article appears.