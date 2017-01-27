Lady Blue Devils defeat Lady Mustangs — again

Time to renew privilege licenses

Deadline to avoid penalty Jan. 31

West Memphis Senior Deputy City Clerk Cindy Greenwood is reminding everyone that the time has come once again for local businesses and professionals to renew their Privilege Licenses.

Municipal Ordinance 987 levies an annual privilege license “upon all persons, partnerships, associations, firms and corporations engaged in carrying on or following certain trades, businesses, professions, vocations and callings” within the corporate limits of the City of West Memphis.

“Yes, it’s that time of year again,” said Greenwood.

“They need to come in by the end of the month to avoid a penalty.”

The cost of the license varies depending on the type of business involved.

In West Memphis, privilege license applications can be picked up at city hall, 205 S. Redding, or found online at http://www.ci.west-memphis. ar.us/city_clerk.htm.

Completed forms can be mailed with payment to the City Clerk’s Office, P.O.

Box 1728, West Memphis, AR, 72303. Anyone with questions may call 7357510.

The City of Marion also requires an annual privilege license. In Marion, applicants may pick up a renewal application at Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., or call 739-5410 for more information.

By Ralph Hardin