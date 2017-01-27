Lady Bulldogs smother Lady T-birds

Impressive defense led the Earle Lady Bulldogs past Cross County for an emphatic victory

A strong defensive outing catapulted the Earle Lady Bulldogs (17-2) past the Cross County Lady Thunderbirds (4-11) 62-26, Tuesday night.

The Earle ladies suffocated the Lady Thunderbirds, limiting the Cross County team to 7 points in each of the first three quarters and only allowing 5 points in the final stanza.

Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Corey Garret expressed pleasure at the work ethic of his team.

“Everyone that I put in was aggressive and hard working,” Garret boasted.

“I really like what I see out of us on the defensive end.”

The aggressive work of the Lady Bulldogs caused Cross County to turn the ball over 22 times, leading to 34 points for the Earle team.

When the Lady Thunderbirds weren’t turning the ball over, they missed shots. Earle limited Cross County to just 9 field goals and a dismal 29 percent shooting percentage from the field.

RoShala Scott highlighted a 22-point third quarter for the Lady Bulldogs, pumping in 10 of her 24 total points in the stanza. Scott’s 22 points led all scorers in the contest. CoDonnia Childs also poured in a double-digit scoring effort for the Earle ladies, pushing through 10 points in the victory.

Riding a nine-game winning streak and heading into the final four games of the regular season, Garrett believes his team is ready to make a strong playoff push.

“I think we are starting to peak at the right time,” Garret declared.

The Lady Bulldogs look for their tenth consecutive win tonight as the team travels to Augusta for a battle against the Augusta Lady Red Devils (5-8).

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

By Collins Peeples