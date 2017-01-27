HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOFE

For Saturday, January 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be careful that you don't come on too strong when talking to bosses, parents and VIPs today, because you are tempted to do this. However, someone might speak the same way to you.

If you need to study today, you will go to any length, because you want to understand why things happen. You want to understand what is behind the facts.

GEMINI May June 20) Discussions about shared property, inheritances and the wealth and property of others will be intense today. Neither party will back down.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions with a close friend or partner will be memorable today. Someone might be a bit too much to handle. Good luck!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) At work today, you will roll up your sleeves and dig in, because you're ready to take something down to the bare bones in order to build it up again. This time, you'll do it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions with kids will be intense today. Parents will have to be patient. Romantic discussions also will be a bit over the top. Cool your jets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid power struggles with family members. Instead, use today's energy to make major repairs to where you live.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) All your discussions with others will be aggressive today you might frighten someone. Don't come on too strong, because you will lose more ground than you gain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Power struggles about money might take place today. Someone might want to ask you to explain your finances or reveal the source of your wealth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You have X-ray vision today, which is why you will be able to spot a phony a mile away. It's as if you can see through what everyone is saying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a fabulous day for research, because you will not stop until you find what you're searching for. You'll be like a dog with a bone.

(Feb. 19 March 20) Discussions with friends or members of groups will be persuasive. It's quite likely that you are doing the persuading. However, some of you might attract someone powerful who wants to win you over to his or her way of thinking.

YOU BORN TODAY: Your drive for success can be ruthless, because you have a strong sense of purpose or even patriotism. You want to make a difference. For the first half of 2017, you might not see major changes. However, this year will be a year of growth, construction and building. Do what you can to reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

