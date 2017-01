The Public Record

Jan. 18 Luke B. Grenon, 19, and Jazmin E. Santiago, 18, both of Memphis Juan Landeros, 20, and Monique G. Morqueho, 19, both of Memphis Cuaohtemoc C. Arias, 33, and Zuleyma B. Ulloa, 26, both of Southaven, Mississippi Jose A. Valdez, 27, and Cecilia G. Duarte, 30, both of Memphis Daniel Cordova, 29, and Gisselle L. Guevara, 19, both of Memphis Jan. 19 Ismael Bolanos, 56, and Teresa Rodriquez, 53, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Josue E. Rodriquez, 26, and Jessica Garcia, 26, both of Memphis Thomas L. Burch, 52, and Jennifer L. Cox, 41, both of Hughes Edgar Urbano, 29, and Yajira Y. Amezcua, 20, both of Memphis Ruben Rangel, 27, and Martina Roman, 22, both of Memphis Tony A. Denton, 31, and Franchesca V. Johnson, 29, both of Memphis Jan. 20 Amaury C. Lopez, 23, and Alma J. Cervantes, 23, both of Memphis Gerardo Moreno, 40, and Andreas R. Batres, 38, both of Memphis Bill H. Denton, 76, and Martha F. Clark, 67, both of Winona, Mississippi Victor Bielmas, 30, and Jessica E. Rodriquez, 20, both of Memphis J. C. Nunez, 38, and Ruth S. Amaya, 28, both of Memphis Jan. 23 Vitalino C. Torres, 37, and Erika A. Santos, 32, both of Memphis Jerry S. Protsman, 27, and Kena K. Pearcy, 26, both of West Memphis Juan E. Cristobal, 33, and Maria E. Sotelo, 33, both of Memphis Jan. 24 Angel B. Hernandez, 29, and Amy R. Rivero, 28, both of Memphis Jevontae B. Scott, 18, and Latavia L. Mitchell, 21 both of Little Rock

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 18 Susan Herbert Wheeless vs. Charles Edward Wheeless Jan. 19 Jeffrey Lackie Jr. vs.

Kasey Lackie

Marion Police Reports 01/09/17 – 01/16/17

01-09-17 – 7:00am – 716 McAuley Circle – Theft of Property / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 01-09-17 – 3:00pm – 519 Par – Theft of Property / Residential Burglary 01-09-17 – 8:00am – 310 Angeols Grove – Forgery x 3 01-09-17 – 3:40pm – 969 Lackey Road – Aggravated Assault 01-09-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs / Probation Violation 01-09-17 – 3:00pm – 930 Lackey Road – Welfare Concern 01-10-17 – 2:45am Highway 77 – Fictitious Tags / Suspended Driver License / Inoperable Tag Light 01-10-17 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – General Information 01-10-17 – 9:00am – 318 Trigg – General Information 01-10-17 – 12:00pm – 127 Barton – Breaking and Entering / Theft of a Firearm 01-10-17 – 1:30am – 201 Lynnwood Cove – Breaking and Entering 01-10-17 – 1:00am – 176 Lynnwood – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-10-17 – 10:45pm – 525 Par #11 – Criminal Mischief 01-10-17- 8:00am – 252 River Trace – Theft of Property / Harassment / Harassing Communications / Theft of Property 01-11-17 – 8:30pm – 127 Barton – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-11-17 – 9:20pm – 115 Hollie Beth – Theft by Receiving 01-11-17 – 11:00am – 81 Patricia Lane – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-11-17 – 2:00pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Criminal Mischief 01-11-17 – 8:00am – Highway 77 – Harassment / Criminal Mischief 01-11-17 – 12:17pm – 1926 N. Avalon – General Information 01-11-17 – 10:00pm – 527 Par #10 – Criminal Trespass 01-11-17 – 7:40am – 409 Birdie #7 – Missing Person 01-12-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-12-17 – 4:00pm – 126 Hillcrest Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-13-17 – 12:39pm Memphis, TN – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 01-13-17 – 6:39pm – 129 Sherwood – General Information 01-13-17 – 7:45am – 134 Hillcrest Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-13-17 – 6:54am – 403 E. Brinkley Loop #2 – Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-13-17 – 11:00am – 717 Pleasant Woods – Criminal Mischief 01-14-17 – 12:00pm – 529 Par #11 – Theft of a Firearm 01-14-17 – 1:45pm – 839 BLVD ST. Germaine Persons in Disagreement 01-14-17 – 2:30pm – 58 Patricia Lane – Battery 01-14-17 – 3:08pm – 61 Patricia Lane – Battery 01-14-17 – 3:13pm – U/K Theft of Property 01-14-17 – 5:00pm – 17 Willow – Harassing Communications 01-14-17 – 8:15pm Highway 77 – Public Intoxication 01-15-17 – 2:10am – 3440 I55 – Theft of Property 01-15-17 – 2:00pm – 315 Gannt – Persons in Disagreement 01-15-17 – 1:15pm – 340 Brentwood Cove – ORD 107 01-15-17 – 11:00pm – Marion Lake Road – Left of Center / DWI / Refusal to Submit to Test

Police Reports 1/9/17 – 1/16/17

1/9/17 8:45 AM 817 S 13Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/9/17 1:17 AM 815 S 9Th ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/9/17 8:59 AM 721 N 14Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 1/9/17 9:42 AM THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 1/9/17 10:32 AM 730 Belmont DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/9/17 11:12 AM 2502 N Gathings DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/9/17 11:13 AM Avalon/Forrest Park FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 1/9/17 11:23 AM MLK and Petro Road THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/9/17 1:06 PM 1002 Oakdale Dr. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/9/17 3:59 PM 510 Belehr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/9/17 4:26 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 1/9/17 5:29 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/9/17 7:16 PM 2950 E Jackson 12 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/9/17 8:21 PM 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 1/9/17 9:28 PM 1600 S Mcauley DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/9/17 10:14 PM East Polk Avenue / South 17th Street GENERAL INFORMATION 1/9/17 11:36 PM North Avalon/ Cooper Street FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN 1/10/17 1:54 AM 798 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/10/17 5:37 AM 2501 Thompson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/10/17 9:49 AM 512 S Roselawn DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/10/17 11:16 AM Lehr @ Highland LOITERING 1/10/17 11:41 AM 115 S 20Th St. 214 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/10/17 3:40 PM 300 W Service RD ASSAULT – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESS CONDUCT CREATES RISK OF PHYSICAL INJURY 1/10/17 4:14 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/10/17 5:12 PM 508 Belehr Dr. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/10/17 6:00 PM 200 W Cooper AVE B THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 1/10/17 6:31 PM 1926 N Avalon St. 68 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/10/17 9:24 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/10/17 9:41 PM 810 Walnut DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/10/17 9:57 PM Missouri Blvd / Broadway Ave POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/11/17 12:18 AM 605 E Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/11/17 2:03 AM 406 Oxford ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/11/17 2:20 AM 798 W Service Rd. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/11/17 7:51 AM 528 N 27Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/11/17 9:04 AM 1101 Bridgeport Dr. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/11/17 2:10 PM 1106 Biscayne DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/11/17 4:05 PM 433 W Broadway AVE LOITERING 1/11/17 6:37 PM 100 Block Of S. 16Th Street NO VEHICLE LICENSE 1/11/17 7:01 PM Vanderbilt/Rice POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 1/11/17 9:37 PM 1303 Stratford DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 1/12/17 2:28 AM Martin Luther King/ Interstate 40 West THEFT BY RECEIVING 1/12/17 10:47 AM 1407 Carlisle LN FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 1/12/17 12:38 PM 501 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/12/17 1:27 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 1/12/17 1:52 PM 1600 N 6TH ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 1/12/17 2:23 PM 115 S 20Th ST 214 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/12/17 2:37 PM 500 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/12/17 2:44 PM 1101 S Avalon ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/12/17 4:13 PM Corner of Gathings TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/12/17 4:37 PM 2013 Wheeler St. B OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 1/12/17 4:53 PM 1901 E Broadway AVE DOG BITE 1/12/17 5:44 PM 1800 N Missouri ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/12/17 9:08 PM East Barton / Weaver GENERAL INFORMATION 1/13/17 12:50 AM 405 W Oliver AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/13/17 1:12 AM 2501 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/13/17 1:45 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/13/17 1:47 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 1/13/17 2:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 1/13/17 4:31 AM 350 Afco Rd. SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/13/17 7:35 AM 798 W Service RD CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 1/13/17 8:14 AM 1800 N Missouri THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/13/17 9:28 AM 2400 Goodwin AVE 305 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/13/17 10:21 AM 141 W Jackson AVE 109 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/13/17 12:14 PM 2000 Block of East Broadway GENERAL INFORMATION 1/13/17 2:55 PM 2709 E Harrison AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 1/13/17 4:32 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/13/17 4:48 PM 215 Elizabeth St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/13/17 5:43 PM 744 N 18Th St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 1/13/17 5:59 PM 350 Acfo RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/13/17 6:27 PM 204 S Ok St. POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/13/17 6:32 PM 220 S 10Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/13/17 10:39 PM .100 Block Of Stuart FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS 1/14/17 10:40 AM 255 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/14/17 3:01 PM 1123 E Barton Ave. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/14/17 3:21 PM 3603 Beatty St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/14/17 6:35 PM 2900 Block S.L. Henry DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/14/17 11:31 PM Missouri Street / Shoppingway Boulevard POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/14/17 11:45 PM Missouri Street / Shoppingway Boulevard POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/15/17 1:20 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/15/17 5:34 AM 2960 Autumn AVE 171 INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION 2nd DEGREE 1/15/17 5:35 AM 801 S 18Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/15/17 9:17 AM 3990 E Service Rd. 156 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/15/17 10:11 AM 359 N Worthington DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/15/17 10:58 AM 610 Dover Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/15/17 2:08 PM 392 Three Forks DR 6 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/15/17 5:07 PM 820 N Roselawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/15/17 6:21 PM 390 Cypress Point POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 1/15/17 8:23 PM 2007 E Service RD FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 1/15/17 8:31 PM 1419 Cheshire LN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/16/17 12:24 AM Pearce/ W. Broadway DWI – DRUGS (UNLAWFUL ACT) 1/16/17 8:26 AM 1917 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1/16/17 8:42 AM West Jackson / McAthur DRUNKEN, INSANE, AND DISORDERLY PERSONS 1/16/17 9:39 AM 210 W Jackson AVE A2 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/16/17 11:26 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/16/17 1:11 PM 1100 Thompson AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/16/17 1:56 PM 507 Vanderbilt AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/16/17 2:54 PM W. Broadway / Rice VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/16/17 3:37 PM Ingram Overpass NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 1/16/17 4:41 PM North Ok Street/ Church Street THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 1/16/17 4:51 PM 311 W South St. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 1/16/17 6:31 PM 457 Belvedere St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

