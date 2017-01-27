Tips for seniors at risk from SYNERGY

Since the CDC reports about flu activity rising across the United States and a slight uptick in the number of deaths, the SYNERGY HomeCare Flu Fighters are in full effect. Weaker immune systems make seniors more vulnerable to the flu, and that’s why 90 % of all flurelated deaths and more than half of flu-related hospitalizations occur in people age 65 or older.

SYNERGY HomeCare, one of the nation’s largest in-home care companies, already helps clients fight the flu by helping sanitize seniors’ homes and run errands for seniors (i.e. grocery store) so they’re not exposed to the flu, take seniors to get their flu shot and care for seniors and take them to the doctor if they have the flu. Now they want all seniors to have a fighting chance at avoiding the flu. The advice, while aimed at seniors, can apply to anyone!

The experts at the local SYNERGY HomeCare can show viewers how to become Flu Fighters with a few simple items.

• Paper towels – encourage seniors to use paper towels in the bathroom instead of hand towels, which can harbor germs.

• Thermoscan or Digital thermometer – if seniors have a fever higher than 102 degrees, that could indicate they have the flu.

• Vitamin C or little boxes of orange juice – helps build seniors’ weaker immune systems.

• Lysol spray – reminder for seniors to spray doorknobs, handles, and light switches, etc. at least once a week – viruses can live up to 48 hours on plastic and stainless steel surfaces.

• Hand soap – recent studies show plain soap and water works just as well, if not better, than antibacterial soaps.

• Hand sanitizer/ Sanitizing wipes – these are handy to have on-the-go, whether to clean hands or public surfaces. Don’t rely on just baby wipes because they do not contain the proper ingredients to kill viruses and germs.

Flu Fighting Tips:

• Get the flu shot because it’s free and covered by Medicare. People 65 and older have two flu shots available to choose from – a regular dose vaccine and a newer higher dose flu vaccine that results in a stronger immune response. Seniors should talk to their doctors to see if they’re a good fit for this vaccine.

• Shorten the duration of symptoms by getting an antiviral medication within 48 hours.

• Avoid certain public places, such as: Public restrooms – especially the sink b/c bacteria can survive there the longest.

The mall – mainly the food court tables – the rags used to “clean” can spread harmful bacteria – they can contain E. coli b/c they are not cleaned or changed regularly.

Grocery stores – this is where many people go when they are sick, whether to get some OJ, chicken noodle soup or medicine.

Restaurants – one of the dirtiest areas is the table top due to the “clean” rag used to wipe them down.

