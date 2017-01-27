Walk, Stand, Sit…

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

How easy it is to become involved with people and activities we should not be involved with. It starts innocently, with good motives and soon we find ourselves deeply involved with people and situations we have no business with.

Psalm 1:1 states; “How blessed is the man who does not walk in the ways of the wicked. Nor stand in the way of sinners, nor sit in the seat of scoffers.” The words that stick out to me are “Walk, Stand, Sit.”

Who we allow to influence us, that is to say, Who we hang out with (Walk with), Who we associate with (Stand with), Who we spend our time with (Sit with) tells who we are.

I have determined to follow Christ and His teachings. I am not perfect but I want to be firmly grounded in God, Jesus, His Holy Word and His Holy Spirit. Who I walk, stand and sit with have great influences on my development, determination and destiny.

Everyday, the words of Paul and his battle come to my mind. I find myself more and more identifying with Paul's struggles as he wrote; “For what I am doing, I do not understand; for I am not practicing what I would like to do, but I am doing the very thing I hate. But if I do the very thing I do not want to do, I agree with the Law, confessing that the Law is good. So now, no longer am I the one doing it, but sin which dwells in me. For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh; for the willing is present in me, but the doing of the good is not. For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want. But if I am doing the very thing I do not want, I am no longer the one doing it, but sin which dwells in me. I find then the principle that evil is present in me, the one who wants to do good.” (Romans 7:1521) I need to sit at the foot of the Cross and be in God's presence. I need to read and allow God's Word to soak into my mind. As I stand in God's presence I realize I am not in His presence because of any good thing I have done I am only able to stand because of His grace, His forgiveness, His mercy. Our focus should not be the pursuit of personal riches and a life of ease. We are to be about fulfilling God's purpose and the work He created for us to accomplish. The choice is clear, walk, stand and sit with whom you will but are those folks helping you stay focused on Christ?

Who you walk, stand and sit with tells the story of who you are. Are those folks helping or hindering your life? Who you are is told by whom you walk, sit and stand with. Who are you?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.