A little tribute to Charlie Pace

Over the past couple of years, local cartoonist Charlie Pace has submitted several cartoons to us, with topics ranging from the political to the sillier aspects of this life here on Earth, and we've been glad to run them.

When Charlie first came into my office with his sketchbook in hand, I had no idea what to expect. He showed me page after page of caricatures and one-panel comic strips and asked if I’d be interested in running any of them. Always eager for something new and especially something locallyproduced, I jumped at the chance.

Sadly, Charlie passed away recently, back on January 16, at the age of 80. We’re sad to see Charlie go, but we thought it’d be appropriate to run one last cartoon he submitted to help everyone remember to keep things “on the lighter side.”

By Ralph Hardin