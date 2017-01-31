How to fix that sticking door

AWM band students earn All-Region Honors

Talents shine in competition

WM School District Thirty-three Academies of West Memphis students recently earned all-region band status.

The band students performed in Searcy at the all-region clinic on Jan.

21. The clinicians were Dr. Ricky Brooks of the University of Central Arkansas and Ralph Brody of Clarksville.

The West Memphis students who made the allregion band include Amari Wilson, Claudia Brown, Melanie Blakely, Tianna Matthews, Teresa Miller, Abbe Jeter, Mercedes Shell, Mason Smith, Jason Scott, Tobie Gardner, Cody Wordlaw, Kenaz Bailey, Byron Kirkland, Akira Cox, Ervin Jeffries, Lee Pouncey, Tyson Covington and Ethan Kaiser.

Du'maurier Looney, Wanya Strickland, Sydney Prackett, Zakea Brown, Jacob Armstrong, Joshua Foster, Devon Branstetter, Anthony Perkins, Elijah Robinson, Ethan Griffin, Tevan Spencer, Tyshawn Campbell, C.J. Ricks, Dawson Mathis and Anterious Mathis.

By Billy Woods