Jodie Mahony: The Legacy of a Legislator

Hope you are well! With the General Assembly convening in Little Rock, I thought it’d be appropriate that the latest column is on 18-term veteran legislator Jodie Mahony.

“The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve,” were the words of famed humanitarian Dr. Albert Schweitzer. For some public servants who are dedicated to the job and to the people, they can make positive, lasting changes. Veteran Arkansas legislator Jodie Mahony spent decades crafting legislation that made life better for the people.

Joseph K. Mahony, known simply as “Jodie” to friends and the community he would serve, was born into a distinguished family of attorneys in El Dorado in 1939. His parents were both attorneys, almost unheard of at the time, and his grandfather was an attorney. Naturally, Mahony and his two brothers, Emon and Michael, all became respected lawyers.

He attended college at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He served briefly in the Marines and received his law degree from the University of Arkansas. He returned to El Dorado and began working at the family law firm, Mahony and Yocum. He later married Bettie Ann Humphries and had two sons.

As the 1960s came to a close, he then began looking to a career in the legislature.

After receiving support and encouragement, he announced his intentions to run in the 1970 Democratic Primary. He defeated the affable incumbent Worth Camp, a fellow reformer and fellow El Dorado attorney, in the contest. Mahony would then go on to serve the next 36 years in the state legislature.

Education reform became a special passion for him. He was instrumental in helping such governors as Dale Bumpers, David Pryor, and Bill Clinton pass important new laws regarding improved teacher pay, college accessibility, and education finance.

New community colleges were formed through his efforts, and other institutions were modernized and reformed for efficiency.

Mahony researched each issue thoroughly and let no detail escape his attention. He would arrive at legislative sessions and at committee meetings with a simple cardboard box filled with briefs, bills, reports, and data. The box became almost a trademark for him. In one famous story, a friend once bought a briefcase for him. “But I have my box,” Mahony protested.

He served on numerous legislative committees and with the Southern Regional Education Board and the National Conference of State Legislatures. He was nationally recognized for his efforts to improve water quality, advancing education, and for reforming child support laws.

Some of his reforms included election reforms, highway expansion and modernization, new programs to help the disabled, and government efficiency laws. Though still popular in El Dorado, a strict new term limits amendment enacted by voters in the 1990s blocked his future service. In 1994, he ran for the state senate, winning easily. He was re-elected in 1998. He returned to the House of Representatives in 2002, serving his two final terms before leaving the legislature in 2007.

In eighteen terms in the state house and senate, Mahony introduced more than 1,400 bills and resolutions. He was praised by both Democrats and Republicans for his work ethic and his effectiveness as a legislator. Yet, he continued to serve. After his final term ended, the state legislature hired him to work as an advisor, a position he proudly accepted.

In his last years, he contracted cancer. Nevertheless, he remained a familiar sight at the Capitol, helping newer legislators understand the lawmaking process and pursuing his passion for education. Even in his last months, exhausted and ailing, he still worked, pushing for one more victory for the people of Arkansas.

He died in December 2009, a loss that was deeply felt. The Arkansas House Democratic Caucus named its annual fundraising dinner after Mahony and former House Speaker John E. Miller of Texarkana. After Mahony’s passing, a scholarship was established in his memory at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, an institution he helped create.

Dr. Kenneth Bridges is a history professor at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He can be reached at kbridges@ southark. edu. The South Arkansas Historical Foundation, based in El Dorado, can be found at www. soarkhistory. com or ( 870) 862- 9890.

“History Minute” By Dr.

Ken Bridges