Marion Ledger Briefs

• St. Michaels School Sportsman Paradise Package Drawing – Raffle tickets $20 each for a Sportsman Paradise Package: A gun safe stocked with several guns and more. Tickets available at the St. Michael School Office or from St. Michael School students. The drawing will be held on

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year beginning Feb. 1.

The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer beginning Feb. 1.

• 44th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 5225, 406 South Avalon, West Memphis. Tickets $35 per person. To purchase tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Feb. 2

at the Marion Performing Arts Center Lobby. Boxed lunch $12 per person. Mayor Frank Fogleman will speak and answer questions about the March special election. Reservations required. Contact Tracy Brick for tickets at 870739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• Metropolitan Planning Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee and Public Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday,

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. All meetings will be at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or wmats.org.

• Music at Trinity In The Fields – Sunday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 110 Military, Rd., Marion, Marion High School Choir Soloists directed by John Peeples sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mi, 14 mi and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program. Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail. com. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870514-0515.

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 7393944.

• Free Yoga Classes – Ageless/Chair Yoga Class Monday 5-6 p.m.; Level I-II Classes 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Certified Yoga Instructor. Marion United Methodist Church, 739-3434.

