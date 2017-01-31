The new marijuana law & your workplace

Now that Arkansas is the latest state to have a medical marijuana law on the books, Arkansas employers must be prepared to address this issue in the workplace. What specific actions can Arkansas businesses take to help ensure compliance? How do you respect the rights of an employee who has permission to use medical marijuana, yet protect other staff and customers?

In this session, Wright Lindsey Jennings labor and employment attorney Stuart Jackson will explore the implications of Arkansas’s new medical marijuana law in the workplace. He will provide an overview of the current law and expected legislative activity in the regular session, as well as address employment-related compliance issues, such as: Differing obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act; Protections for “qualifying patients” in the hiring, termination and discipline processes; Compliance concerns for federal contractors; and A to-do list to prepare your workplace.

Cost is $50 for State Chamber members and $75 for non-members. Registration fee includes a light lunch. To register, www.arkansasstatechamber. com and click on the appropriate link.

This session will be led by Stuart Jackson with Wright Lindsey Jennings' Labor and Employment Team. Stuart advises employers on compliance with civil rights laws and developing personnel policies, employment agreements and covenants not to compete.

Jackson also defends employers in federal and state court litigation and appeals involving claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act. Jackson is listed among The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA “Leader in the Field” and Mid-South Super Lawyers, and has an AV Preeminent 5.0 out of 5 Peer Review Rating through Martindale-Hubbell.

From the Marion Chamber of Commerce