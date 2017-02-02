Blue Devils fall just short against Hurricane

West Memphis loses late lead to unbeaten Jonesboro in thriller

WM School District The Blue Devils had the ball with a one-point lead and 1:45 left to play against unbeaten, and almost untested, Jonesboro.

Jonesboro was poised to absorb its first defeat of the season.

West Memphis was about to land the biggest upset of the high school basketball season in Arkansas.

Then Jonesboro's calling card came into play.

Quick out front with greyhounds Marquis Eaton, Jonathan Adams, Desi Sills and Tony Hutson, the Hurricane came up with two defensive gems that gave their team a 48-45 victory and a Houdini-like escape job Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

'I'm proud of our guys,' West Memphis Head Coach Larry Bray said. 'At least we know we can play with (Jonesboro). Beating us the way they beat us (74-41) at their place (on Jan. 3) it just shows you the type of competitive kids we've got.'

With the ball near midcourt and a 45-44 lead, the Blue Devils saw Adams steal the ball and go in for an uncontested layup to give Jonesboro (20-0 overall, 13-0 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) its first lead since the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

Bray said his team wasn't intending to hold the ball.

'We were working for a good shot inside,' he stated. 'We just have to take care of the ball down the stretch.'

The Blue Devils (18-3, 11-2) still had a chance to retake the lead, but this time Eaton came up with a steal at nearly the same spot that Adams did earlier. It led to two free throws by A.J. Aycock for a 48-45 Hurricane lead.

One last chance for the Blue Devils went awry when Kelsey Hubbard's off-balance three-pointer bounded off the rim.

Buoyed by a large partisan crowd, the Blue Devils outplayed Jonesboro for much of the game. They outrebounded the Hurricane 25-19, only committed 10 turnovers and held the visitors to 6 of 19 shooting from the floor in the second half.

'I told Bray before the game I think they're the sleeper for the state tournament,' Jonesboro Head Coach Wes Swift said.

'They are a young team that's just getting better and better. They are the best defensive team we've seen all year.'

And the Blue Devils are only the second team all season to lead Jonesboro at halftime. West Memphis held a 31-30 lead at intermission. The only other opponent to lead the Hurricane at the break was Tulsa Central in a holiday tournament.

West Memphis came out with every intention of upsetting the state's No. 1 team and the nation's No. 7 team (according to Max Preps).

Ninth-grader Chris Moore bullied his way through the Jonesboro front court, which has recently added 6-foot-7 foreign exchange transfer Salisu Yahaya.

Moore had team-high totals of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

A Sidney Stinson threepointer with 6:19 to play in the second quarter gave West Memphis a 19-14 lead. The Blue Devils held the halftime lead despite 9 of 26 shooting from the field in the first two quarters.

It happened largely because they offset Jonesboro's .526 shooting percentage by taking seven more shots than the Hurricane and turning it over only four times.

Stinson and Hubbard each scored 11 points for the Blue Devils while Byrd scored 4.

Adams and Hutson paced the Jonesboro attack with 10 points apiece while Eaton and Ben Harvey each scored 9.

The Blue Devils take to the road Friday night to take on Greene County Tech.

'When you play a big game like this there tends to be a letdown for the next game,' Bray explained. 'We're not going to let that happen.

We're going to work hard and get focused for Friday night.'

By Billy Woods