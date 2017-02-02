Duck Season 2017 is over

Times Outdoors Columnist The 2016-2017 duck season is finally over. The old saying is that the best two days of season is the opening day and the last day and I really believe it this year. The opening day was a full limit for five people at Jeff Webb’s Eagle nest club and the last hunt was with Randy and Curt Dalton at Dutch Slough near Marianna. The Dutch Slough as over just before 7 a.m. with all mallards. Between the first and last hunt, I enjoyed some good hunts with Dr. Jimmy Murphy at their club near Twist. John Stokes invited me to hunt at his Blackfish Lake Bayou Duck Club with two friends and we had a full four man limit and were back at the club house to enjoy a great breakfast by 10 a.m. There were some other good hunts during the season, but they were inconsistent, with several very poor hunts. This has been one of the worst seasons in past memory and yet I have friends and fellow hunters tell me it was one of their best. Recently the flooded timber along the rivers have been the hot spots, while the fields were the place to be in the first part of the season.

When we think of duck hunting it is usually the good hunts with good friends that make getting out of bed long before daylight and being in cold muddy water worth the effort. Needless to say, there should be a large bunch of ducks to call and shoot, or a happening that will be remembered like kid’s first duck (it don’t get any NO BETTER than that) or perhaps a banded bird or a new place to hunt. I keep a log book of each hunt and that is the kind of information that is recorded. The 101 Club log book goes to back to 1968 so you can imagine some the happening over almost 50 years. If you do a log book, in a few years it will become very valuable.

There is still quite a variety of hunting available, such as rabbit, squirrel, coyote, crows, and possum that goes until Feb. 28, 2017. Arkansas archery season for deer is one of the longest seasons in the nation and it ends on Feb. 28 2017. Quail season ends on Feb. 5, 2017. Coon season ends of March 31, 2017. Don’t forget the wild hogs that can be hunted all year and a lot of folks are starting to get serious about the pigs. Hog hunting helps the environment and the young pigs make great BBQ.

Turkey season will be here before you know it and the National Wild Turkey Federation is having their annual kick off to the season. The Flatland Longbeards,AR is having its annual get together at the Meadowbrook County Club on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The doors open at 6 p.m. For ticket information call Logan Williams at 901490-6668. This is always a fun event with some great prizes.

Fishing season is not far away and good crappie can be caught at Horseshoe right now. We caught over 75 nice crappie last week under the piers. Fishing should get better quickly.

The more I think about duck season, it was not so bad after all, thanks to some friends. With some hunting remaining and fishing just ahead, be sure to take that boy or girl with you and help them learn to love Mother Nature. I had the pleasure of hunting with some great young hunters this season and I would enjoy hunting with them again. Lakeside Taxidermy is taking in mounts and does quality work at a reasonable price with very quick service. Please send me some pictures and stories. Every body likes to see their picture in the paper. Especially kids!

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

By John Criner