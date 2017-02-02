Lady Devils fall to Lady Hurricane

West Memphis girls come up short against Jonesboro on a tough night from the field

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devils looked prepared and played like it for the most part against Jonesboro on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

Except, the Lady Devils just couldn't get shots to fall.

The West Memphis girls could only knock down 12 of 42 shots from the field in a 38-34 loss.

'We have been struggling offensively,' West Memphis Head Coach Shelia Burns said. 'And I don't know why. We've got the post players, we've got guards and we've got forwards. But we just cannot position and get the ball in the hole.'

Jonesboro (14-8 overall, 10-3 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) turned it over five times in the first half, but the Lady Devils (13-9, 7-5) couldn't take advantage.

West Memphis trailed 13-8 at the end of one quarter.

'You can create turnovers, but you still have to come down and put the ball in the basket,' Burns stated.

The Lady Hurricane owned a 2115 lead at halftime and when Kaya Mitchell, the game's high scorer with 11 points, hit two mid-range jumpers to open the third quarter the visitors owned their largest lead of the night at 25-15.

But the Lady Devils battled back when senior Nikki Higgs sank two free throws with two minutes left in the stanza to slice Jonesboro's lead to 29-25.

That was the closest West Memphis could come until the final buzzer.

The Lady Devils hit on 7 of 22 in the first half and then only 5 of 20 in the second half. Jonesboro had little more success shooting, hitting on 8 of 19 in the first half and 6 of 20 in the second half.

Senior Paris Perkins, who sat for the first three quarters, came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all 8 of her team-high points, keeping the hosts within striking distance.

Fellow senior Taylor Johnson added 6 points for the West Memphis girls while Keara Williams and Kenya Freeman hit 5 apiece.

By Billy Woods