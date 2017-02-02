Lady Patriots break Lady Mustangs

Marion girls made easy work of the Forrest City Lady Mustangs, thanks to huge game by Jakkya Clay

FORREST CITY – Behind a 27-point outing by Jakkya Clay, the Marion Lady Patriots (14-8 overall, 8-5 6A/5A-3 Conference) breezed past the Forrest City Lady Mustangs (4-16, 2-9) here Tuesday night, 68-37.

Clay scored early and often, knocking down 5 of her 12 field goals in the first quarter and helping the Lady Patriots run out to a 17-8 lead after the opening stanza.

Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson believes Clay’s impressive offensive night came from a change of position.

“Jakkya just had a really good game,” Johnson boasted. “I actually moved her to (small forward) and I think that gave her a little more energy. That allowed her to do a little more dribbling and play more on the perimeter.”

A free throw by Zaneisha Od’Neal with seven minutes to play in the second stanza allowed Forrest City to cut Marion’s lead to 1711. However, that is as close as the Lady Mustangs would come to the Lady Patriots for the rest of the contest.

The Marion ladies responded to Od’Neal’s free throw with a 14-4 run throughout the next five minutes of play which Clay highlighted with three more baskets from the low post.

Assisting on several of Clay’s baskets was Tyquesha Selvy. Along with 11 points, Selvy dished out at least 4 assists and came away with a minimum of 7 steals.

Johnson believes the energetic play of Selvy is an invaluable asset to the Lady Patriots team.

“She’s very energetic,” Johnson stated. “She’s a leader and when she’s out there she does a lot of communicating. I’m glad that she’s picking it up now.”

Energy is something Johnson preached to her players to improve on in the second half.

Not happy with an 11point lead at the break, Johnson told her players to increase their intensity. Her players responded with a 21-9 run throughout the third stanza.

“I actually told them that they were playing slow,” Johnson said. “So, they picked up the pace and applied more ball-pressure.”

Clay continued her offensive outpouring in the third period and Selvy joined her in the scoring frenzy. Each Lady Patriots player pushed through 7 points in the quarter.

Selvy’s third point of the stanza came in the form of a free throw which allowed Marion’s lead to balloon to 20 points.

With 1:55 left in the final stanza, the Lady Patriots achieved the 30-point mercy rule margin on an offensive rebound converted into a basket by Jamerria Johnson.

Clay’s dominating 27point performance led all scorers in the contest. Tashlee Milow pumped in 12 points for the Lady Patriots and Selvy finished third on the Marion team in scoring with her aforementioned 11 points.

Tatyana Norment paced the Lady Mustangs with 12 points. Keamber Appleby also finished with a doubledigit scoring outing, pushing through 10 points for Forrest City.

The Lady Patriots are next slated to take the hardwood Friday night inside Marion’s Patriots Arena against the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (14-8, 10-3).

The ladies’ varsity game is scheduled to tip-off after a junior varsity game which begins at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples