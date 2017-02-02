MOEOSCOFIE HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your interaction with friends or members of groups and clubs will benefit you now. This is why you should get out there and be friendly!

Now is a good time to make your pitch to the boss and go after what you want, because people in authority see you in a favorable light. Use this to your advantage during the next few weeks.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Grab every chance to get a change of scenery, because you want adventure. Basically, you want to learn something new and broaden your experiences.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It's totally appropriate to want to improve yourself this month. Think of ways to eat healthier and get more exercise.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Appreciate the fact that you need more sleep now. This also is a good time for you to observe your communication style in your most important relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You like it when your life is running smoothly and efficiently. Now is a good time to organize your surroundings so that you feel you are on top of your game. Just do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Plan on a vacation during the next few weeks, if you can. You're in a fun-loving mood and you want to enjoy yourself. You also will love to explore the arts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Right now you want to enjoy the privacy of your home. You want to be among familiar surroundings and feel protected in your own refuge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Accept the fact that the pace of your days is accelerating now. Appointments, errands and short trips will keep you busy and on your toes!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Moneymaking ideas are coming to you. Write them down, because some of them could fly in the future. You have a lot of practical, sensible ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Because the Sun is in your sign, you have an advantage now. You easily attract people and favorable situations to you. Use this to your advantage!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a good time to make some plans and strategize what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. Set some goals with deadlines.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a brilliant, creative thinker born ahead of your time. You also are a skilled conversationalist who is friendly with everyone. You are interested in education. This year you will be a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

