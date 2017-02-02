News Briefs

• St. Michaels School Sportsman Paradise Package Drawing – Raffle tickets $20 each for a Sportsman Paradise Package: Agun safe stocked with several guns and more. Tickets available at the St. Michael School Office or from St. Michael School students. The drawing will be held on

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year beginning Feb. 1.

The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer beginning Feb. 1.

• Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Marion Performing Arts Center Lobby. Boxed lunch $12 per person. Mayor Frank Fogleman will speak and answer questions about the March special election. Reservations required. Contact Tracy Brick for tickets at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at CJ’s Entertainment Center, 3110 E. Broadway, West Memphis. For information call 870-702-6614.

• Arkansas Minority Barber & Beauty Shop Health Initiative – Saturday, Feb. 4,

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Jet A’ dores 2301 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Free blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterol screenings, as well as information on quitting tobacco! Free lunch! For more information call 501-6612282 or 870-400-3417.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee and Public Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday,

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. All meetings will be at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or wmats.org.

• Forrest City Medical Center Heart Health Lunch n Learn – Thursday, Feb. 9 at East Arkansas Family Health Center in West Memphis 12 to 1 p.m. at 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Janet Benson, Forrest City Medical center 870-261-0444 or janet_benson@ quorumhealth.com

• Valentine Gala – Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donation $10. Music, door prizes and fun. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

• ‘Stone Soup’ visits DeltaARTS Matinees – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. as a part of DeltaARTS School Matinee Series. West Memphis Rotary is the producing sponsor with additional support by Arkansas Arts Council.

• Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

• Music at Trinity In The Fields – Sunday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 110 Military, Rd., Marion, Marion High School Choir Soloists directed by John Peeples sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made avilable through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mi, 14 mi and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

Feb. 5.