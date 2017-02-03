Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

***

Annual Revival Sunday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 10, 7 to 9 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers: Pastor Bobby Hayes of Powerhouse COGIC and Pastor Joe Harris of Tabernacle of Faith. ***

Bethel AME Church,

2403 E. Barton, West Memphis: Valentine Gala Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donation $10.

Music, door prizes and fun. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

***

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: A Fellowship Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. in the Reginald Robertson Life Center.

Everyone is welcome. Women’s ministry, sponsor. Stephen Chitman, host pastor.

***

Old St. Paul News: Bring your children to children’s church held on the second floor of our new Sanctuary for ages 3 year old to 6th grade and youth service held in the old sanctuary at 10 a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony.

Marriage ministry Sunday, Feb. 5 is canceled.

Frederick S. Anthony is host pastor.

All People Fellowship Ministry: