For Saturday, February 4, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are bright, quick-thinking and alert today. Trust your ideas. You also are an excellent communicator to others today. (This is good for those in sales and marketing.)

Today you see ways to use your money to improve your life. However, you also see ways to make more money, because you're on the ball!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're full of energy today because you feel emotionally and physically fit. Look for ways to make improvements

in your surroundings, especially at

home.

CANGE. (Jim 21 to JJunIly 22) CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because you have the energy to do research and prepare for things. Whatever you do now will make your life easier later.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A relationship with a female friend will be fun-loving and playful today. You have lots of energy for relating with friends and groups. It's a positive day!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) People will listen to you today, because you speak with authority and confidence. Talk to bosses or parents if you want them to agree with your ideas. You've got the touch!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Make plans to travel in the future. In addition, do something different today so you feel like you're getting more out of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Attend to loose details about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything you own jointly with others. You will cut through these issues like a hot knife in butter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be positive today because you are positive. Since enthusiasm is contagious, these discussions will be worthwhile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will be productive at work today, because you have strong energy and want to get things done. Do something to improve your work area or even where you live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Make future plans today for a social outing or a sports event. You might even think ahead about a vacation, because you want to have fun!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a good day to make home improvements, because you have the mental and physical energy to do something. Whatever improvements you introduce now will please you later.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a fast learner who is full of intelligent ideas. You have a passion for helping others. You have a scientific mind and can invent things. This is great news! You are now heading into one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation. Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen, because it's your time of fruition. (This is a good year to buy and sell.)

