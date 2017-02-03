Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

hbacond7@aol.com

Canal Gardens

Canal Gardens Property Owner’s Association (CGPOA) held their annual meeting on Jan. 28, at the home of the Akins on Southwood Cove. The CGPOA annual clean-up will be April 22, with a rain date of April 29. Information will be sent out early April. The new officers for 2017 are: President- Tom Cumbia, Vice-President – Jennifer Cox, Secretary/Treasurer – Holly Bacon.

***

Time to Assess

Between Jan. 1 and May 31 each year, it is the responsibility of the property owners in the state of Arkansas to list all their personal property in the county and school district where the property is located. Property assessed after May 31, unless acquired after that date, is subject to delinquency penalty of 10 percent. Any property newly acquired between January 1 and May 31 must be assessed by May 31. There are 3 ways to Assess: online: www.countyservice. net, in person: 250 Pine St. Suite 1- Marion, or by telephone: 870-7393606. Business online assessment: www.busassess.countyservice. net.

*** Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Feb. 3rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Leah Blair Moore, John Wesley Taylor and Jennifer Cox. In Memory – Melio Sandroni. Feb. 4th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Betsy Landers, Pat Lindsey, J. Michael Beck Taylor, Rylan Brown, Rossie McCollum, Hugh Clifton Brister and John Burns. Happy Anniversary to: Clay & Daveeda Clayton.

Feb. 6th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Marion Molly McGehee, Berre Burch Marsteller and Sam Dillahunty.

Feb. 7th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Caroline Sorrels, Alex Wunderlich and Grayson Brown. Happy Anniversary to: Sophia & Carin Hawley.

Feb. 8th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Amy Lawrie Gibson, Diana K. Allison, Bryan Bonds, Reagan Davis and Charles Dylan Owens.

Feb. 9th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Finnegan McClanahan, Jeonilla Van Houten, Laura Brown Bariola, Victoria Bobo, Curtis Collum and Alexis Harshbarger. Happy Anniversary to: Colburn & Erica Gage.

***

Calendar of Events Feb. 4th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake

Catholic Church.

Feb. 5th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Super Bowl Sunday.

Feb. 6th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Horseshoe Lake Town Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall on Highland.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com

Feb. 7th

Zumba Class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Crittenden County Master Gardener’s meeting, 1 p.m., County Extension Office, Marion.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko, 7 p.m., Home of Lethia Jo Cupples.

Feb. 9th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Feb. 10th

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon