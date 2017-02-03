Junior Patriots triumph over Blue Imps

Two players scored in double digits to carry the MJHS past West

The Marion Junior High School Patriots defeated the West Blue Imps earlier this week 38-24.

Defense highlighted the opening stanza for the Junior Patriots as the Marion team limited the Blue Imps to just 3 points in the first quarter. Field goals by Mayki Boyce and Markel Wynn allowed the Junior Patriots to jump out to an early 8-3 advantage.

Offense continued to come slowly in the second stanza, as a three-pointer by Daedrick Cail highlighted Marion’s three made shots from the field in the quarter.

However, the Junior Patriots continued their impressive defensive performance, holding West Junior High to only one field goal, a three-pointer, in the second stanza.

The scoring pace began to pick up after halftime.

The Blue Imps drilled three shots from the field in the third stanza. But, not to be outdone, Marion’s Detrick Reeves pumped in three shots of his own.

With Boyce also knocking down two buckets, the Junior Patriots began pulling away from the Blue Imps with a 23-14 advantage.

West pushed through more single-quarter points in the fourth quarter (10) than any other stanza during the game. However, a six-point quarter by Boyce helped carry the Junior Patriots to victory.

Boyce and Reeves each recorded double-digit scoring outings for the Marion team, knocking down 16 and 10 points, respectively. Cail chipped in 5 points to finish as the Junior Patriots third highest scorer.

By Collins Peeples