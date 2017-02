Marriage Licenses Jan. 25

Gary K. Brock, 40, and Jeren K. Moore, 38, both of Covington, Tennessee Fabian Landeros, 25, and Karla K. Villazanci, 22, both of Memphis

Jan. 26

Chester Evans, 64, and Soraia F. DeSousa, 34, both of Memphis John E. Coleman, 52, and Rosaline A. Hicks, 39, both of West Memphis Thomas S. Bloodworth, 44, and Shana L. Miller, 43, both of Walls, Mississippi

Jan. 27

Kayeshia R. Morris, 20, and Dominique M. Dean, 25, both of Bartlett, Tennessee William Gonzalez, 33, and Rebecca L. Riggs, 24, both of Southaven, Mississippi Rodrigo Mundoz, 29, and Debora Y. Rodriquez, 35, both of Memphis Ignacio O. Chavira, 31, and Monica C. Barajas, 35, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Gregory B. Roberts, 50, and Shelia R. Cowan, 47, both of Elaine, Arkansas Constantino Velazquez, 44, and Maria S. Mata, 45, both of Millington, Tennessee

Jan. 30

John W. Brizendine, 36, and Karis D. Pattillo, 31, both of West Memphis Enrique Camarillo, 28, and Aidl Lopez, 27, both of Memphis

Feb. 1

Abundio Diaz, 31, and Lidia Ramirez, 29, both of Memphis Johnny L. Saddler, 50, and Gwen Thomas, 52, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 25

Jennifer May vs. Steve May Chad Martin vs. Hannah Martin

Jan. 26

Trisa Dawn Conner vs. Todd Wayne Conner

Jan. 31

Dynetta Morris vs. Jeffrey Hughes Jr.

01-16-17 – 1:00pm – 166 Walnut – Criminal Mischief

01-16-17 – 3:00pm – 129 Sherwood Cove – Theft of Property

01-16-17 – 10:00pm – Angels Way – Suspended Driver License / DWI / No Proof Liability Insurance

01-16-17 – 5:30pm – 131 Lori – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass

01-16-17 – 8:30am – 52 McKenzie Cove – Rape

01-17-17 – 8:00am – 247 N. Casaview – Theft of Property

01-17-17 – 2:45am Highway 77 – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

01-17-17 – 10:30am – 106 Willow – Found Property

01-17-17 – 6:58am – 113 Lori – Terroristic Threatening / ORD 107 / Aggravated Assault x 3

01-17-17 – 8:00pm – 501 Par – Sexual Assault

01-18-17 – 5:50am – 344 Colonial – Theft of Vehicle

01-18-17 – 1:55pm – 97 Willow – Runaway

01-18-17 – 8:00am – 344 Park – Terroristic Threatening

01-18-17 – 3:30pm – 287 E. Military Road – Recovery of Stolen Property

01-18-17 – 9:29pm – 529 Par

#9 – Harassment

01-19-17 – 5:00pm – 432 S. Prairie Cove – Theft of Property

01-19-17 – 3:00pm – 2980 I-

55 – Obstructing Governmental Operations

01-19-17 – 7:20am – 441 Birdie #4 – Persons in Disagreement

01-19-17 – 8:00am – 318 Colonial – Fraud

01-19-17 – 2:15pm – 439 Magnolia – Persons in Disagreement

01-19-17 – 1:57am – 137 Fieldcrest – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property

01-19-17 – 2:00pm – 452 Military Road – Forgery

01-19-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs

01-20-17 – 12:00am – Par Drive – DUI

01-20-17 – 8:00pm – 406 S. Walton – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

01-21-17 – 2:55pm – 3440 I-

55 – Forgery

01-20-17 – 1:00pm – 452 Military Road – Forgery

01-20-17 – 8:21pm – 429 Par

#8 – Welfare Concern

01-21-17 – 3:15am Highway 64 – Suspended Driver License

01-21-17 – 3:26pm – 600 River Oaks – Theft of Property

01-21-17 – 5:00pm – 110 Cottonwood Cove – Domestic Battery

01-21-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear

01-21-17 – 3:30pm – 3rd Street – Left of Center / DWI / Violation of Child Protection Act

01-22-17 – 1:05am – 102 Judge Smith – Welfare Concern

01-22-17 – 10:30pm – Alta Vista – DWI / Refusal to Submit / Disorderly Conduct

01-22-17 – 4:00pm – 201 Northwind – Welfare Concern

01-22-17 – 8:00pm – 423 Beechwood – Persons in Disagreement

01-22-17 – 9:00pm – 441 Birdie #4 – Aggravated Assault / Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief / Terroristic Threatening

West Memphis Police Reports

1/17/17 – 1/23/17

1/17/17 8:10 AM 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT

1/16/17 12:24 AM Pearce/ W. Broadway DWI – DRUGS (UNLAWFUL ACT)

1/16/17 8:26 AM 1917 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

1/16/17 8:42 AM West Jackson / McAthur DRUNKEN, INSANE, AND DISORDERLY PERSONS

1/16/17 9:39 AM 210 W Jackson AVE A2 THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

1/16/17 11:26 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/16/17 1:11 PM 1100 Thompson AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA

1/16/17 1:56 PM 507 Vanderbilt AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500

1/16/17 2:54 PM W. Broadway / Rice VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW

1/16/17 3:37 PM Ingram Overpass NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

1/16/17 4:41 PM North Ok Street/ Church Street THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM)

1/16/17 4:48 PM Jackson Avenue/South 17th Street NO DRIVER'S LICENSE

1/16/17 4:51 PM 311 W South St. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY)

1/16/17 6:31 PM 457 Belvedere St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/17/17 12:46 AM 1550 Ingram Ave. FORGERY

1/17/17 12:50 AM 626 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

1/17/17 7:46 AM 3986 E Service RD 137 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS

1/17/17 9:13 AM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE)

1/17/17 9:52 AM 2404 Talonwood Dr. 312 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTSAT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA

1/17/17 9:55 AM 3600 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

1/17/17 10:07 AM 2501 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT

$5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000

1/17/17 10:10 AM 1403 N Missouri ST Robbery Aggravated

1/17/17 11:32 AM 3235 E Broadway Ave. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS

1/17/17 3:05 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 106 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS

1/17/17 12:08 PM California GENERAL INFORMATION

1/17/17 12:31 PM 100 Court St. Contempt Of Court

1/17/17 12:35 PM 2404 Talonwood DR 415 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE)

1/17/17 12:43 PM 1700 N Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION

1/17/17 1:41 PM 257 Front ST FOUND PROPERTY

1/17/17 3:50 PM Highway

77/ North Service Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE)

1/17/17 4:02 PM 100 Court Contempt Of Court

1/17/17 11:36 PM 2050 E Broadway BLVD THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/18/17 1:49 AM 2841 Grove DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN

$25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000

1/18/17 2:51 AM 433 S 12Th ST 5 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/18/17 10:18 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/18/17 10:42 AM 500 W Broadway AVE 16B THEFT

$5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS

1/18/17 10:54 AM 1401 N Missouri HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / LIES OR ATTEMPTS TO PROVIDE FALSE

1/18/17 1:26 PM 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ

1/18/17 1:59 PM 2931 Sl Henry ST 239 POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY

1/18/17 2:08 PM 2212 Autumn CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS

1/18/17 2:23 PM 511 E Jackson AVE 1 FOUND PROPERTY

1/18/17 4:09 PM 634 S 7Th ST THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM)

1/18/17 4:37 PM 798 S Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/18/17 4:52 PM 2209 E Broadway AVE BATTERY –

3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY

1/18/17 6:29 PM 403 Birch ST 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/18/17 6:57 PM 300 Kroger FORGERY

1/18/17 10:42 PM 3996 E Service Rd. 179 OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 1/18/17 11:37 PM 1234 N

7Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

1/18/17 11:47 PM 305 S

25Th THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

1/19/17 12:08 AM 305 S

11Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM

1/19/17 9:38 AM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE)

1/19/17 10:32 AM 907 Wingate Dr. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/19/17 1:02 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR

1/19/17 2:44 PM 209 N Bond AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS

1/19/17 4:49 PM 300 W Service RD VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW

1/19/17 5:01 PM 600 N Missouri St. FURNISHING PROHIBITED ARTICLES

1/19/17 5:37 PM 2000 N Avalon ST 100 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/19/17 6:24 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR

1/19/17 10:48 PM 1550 Ingram CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMIS-

ES 1/20/17 12:31 AM 1100 N

7Th ST FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

1/20/17 8:16 AM 1600 Colonial DR GENERAL INFORMATION

1/20/17 10:11 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/20/17 10:11 AM 100 Court NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 1/20/17 10:37 AM N Walker ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ

1/20/17 10:41 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 120 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT

$5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000

1/20/17 11:10 AM 908 Richland DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/20/17 11:26 AM 501 W Broadway AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM)

1/20/17 12:54 PM 2000 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF DEFACED FIREARM

1/20/17 12:55 PM 507 Vanderbilt AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/20/17 1:10 PM 1151 Goodwin AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES

1/20/17 2:18 PM 1400 Gail LN HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE

1/20/17 2:33 PM 400 W Bond DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS

1/20/17 2:41 PM 201 Smithdale AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)

1/20/17 2:53 PM South 12th and East Polk POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ

1/20/17 3:07 PM 1151 Goodwin Ave. CARRYING A WEAPON

1/20/17 7:47 PM 310 Mid Continent Plz COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE ACTION BY AN OFFICIAL OR AGENCY

1/20/17 4:19 PM North Missouri Street/ Thompson Avenue CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING

1/20/17 4:41 PM 3964 E Service RD 50 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/20/17 5:50 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT

2GM

1/20/17 6:01 PM 7th Street Overpass NO SEAT BELT

1/20/17 6:04 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT

2GM

1/20/17 6:05 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM

1/20/17 7:11 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY

1/20/17 7:12 PM 1800 N Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/20/17 7:13 PM S. Rhoades / Tyler DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/20/17 11:01 PM 404 N

32Nd ST Robbery Aggravated

1/21/17 12:24 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR

1/21/17 2:25 AM 113 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION

1/21/17 3:47 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/21/17 5:18 AM 500 N 18Th ST COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE ACTION BY AN OFFICIAL OR AGENCY

1/21/17 9:50 AM 744 N 18Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE

1/21/17 11:27 AM Glenn Bailey / 7th Street DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

1/21/17 11:42 AM 624 S

10Th St. HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A FIGHT

1/21/17 1:00 PM 2407 N Gathings DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/21/17 2:42 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM

1/21/17 3:33 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR

1/21/17 3:38 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

1/21/17 5:14 PM 1900 N Avalon ST 85 DRUNKEN, INSANE, AND DISORDERLY PERSONS

1/21/17 6:01 PM 401 S Avalon ST 4 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/21/17 6:20 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

1/21/17 9:02 PM 228 W Bond AVE 1 GENERAL INFORMATION

1/21/17 9:58 PM 2910 Autumn AVE 158 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES

1/22/17 12:15 AM 2810 S Grove DR REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)

1/22/17 1:47 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR

1/22/17 2:26 AM 810 Jackson SQ BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL

1/22/17 4:45 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY

1/22/17 4:47 AM 20th / Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ

1/22/17 4:51 AM 105 Stuart AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA

1/22/17 7:23 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

1/22/17 8:41 AM 1401 Ingram BLVD Robbery Aggravated

1/22/17 10:52 AM 2680 Church St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

1/22/17 3:44 PM 850 Stepen BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 1/22/17 4:02 PM 500 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ

1/22/17 6:09 PM 511 Wilson RD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

1/22/17 6:39 PM 850 Stephen BLVD THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

1/23/17 12:26 AM 1223 N Missouri FAILURE TO APPEAR

Marion Police Reports 01/16/17 – 01/23/17