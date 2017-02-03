Mustangs stun Patriots

The Forrest City Mustangs jumped on the Marion Patriots early and never looked back

FORREST CITY- The Forrest City Mustangs (514 overall, 3-10 6A/5A-3 Conference) shocked the Marion Patriots (12-8, 7-6) here Tuesday night 82-56.

After falling to the Patriots 76-73 earlier in the season, Forrest City played better than Marion in every sense of the game in the rematch, according to Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay.

“Forrest City scored more buckets, had less turnovers and made more shots,” Clay stated. “They outplayed us in every aspect of the game. They were better prepared than we were.”

The onslaught began early for the Mustangs. After once leading 20-6, the Mustangs ended the opening stanza with a 25-14 advantage. Free throws had a big part to do with that. Forrest City sank 10 of 11 free throws in the first quarter alone. In comparison, Marion only connected on 11 of 15 free throws for the entire game.

The Patriots battled back in the second stanza, cutting the Mustangs lead to six on a layup by Marion’s Martinez Harper. However, Forrest City’s Trajen Norment responded quickly, drilling a three-point shot on the Mustangs next possession.

Clay attributes to Marion’s inability to complete a comeback to a lack of defensive pressure.

“In spots, we played well,” Clay said. “We came back and cut it to six. We didn’t get out and play defensive and they hit a three to put it back to nine.”

On the back of a basket by Kobe Wilson, the Mustangs pushed their lead back to 11 points to end the second quarter: a quarter which Marion lead-scorer Shaun Doss did not connect on a single shot from the field.

Doss’s desire to bring the Patriots back by himself contributed to the Marion captain’s lack of offensive production, according to Clay.

“He didn’t play within himself,” Clay declared. “He tried to do it all by himself and you can’t do it all by yourself. He was pressing too hard. But, you expect him to have bad nights some nights and this was one of them.”

The Patriots appeared to have righted the ship to open the second half, as Keyshawn Woods swished a three-ball only 35 seconds after play resumed to make Forrest City’s lead 42-35. However, any sense of relief was short lived as Norment answered with a three-ball of his own on the Mustangs next possession.

Norment’s long-range bucket ignited a 15-2 Forrest City run throughout the next five minutes of play.

The run came as a result of the Mustang’s stronger desire to emerge victorious, according to Clay.

“They wanted the game more than we did.” Clay said. “They out hustled us, out rebounded us and ran out to get easy buckets.”

Doss led the Patriots in scoring during the defeat, pumping in 13 points. Harper did all he could to carry his team, pushing through 12 points. Timothy Ceaser also finished with a double-digit outing, chipping in 11 points.

Behind four-three ball’s, Norment led all scorers with 23 points. Blayton Williams also had a huge game in the Mustangs victory, knocking down 20 points. Damion Blackwell and Deviunta Foster each finished with double-digit scoring outings, contributing 12 and 10 points, respectively for Forrest City.

The Patriots now must rebound quickly before hosting the undefeated Jonesboro Hurricane (21-0, 13-0) Friday night.

Clay believes Tuesday’s performance is a fluke and the team will return to an impressive style of play against Jonesboro.

“You have these kind of ball games,” Clay said. “We’ll regroup.”

The action between the Patriots and the Hurricane opens up with a junior varsity game at Marion’s Patriots Arena, tonight at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples