Pair of Blue Devils football standouts sign with colleges

On National Signing Day, two West Memphis Blue Devils inked thier intentions to play collegiate football

WM School District Two West Memphis Blue Devil football players will extend their careers at the next level as seniors Devonte Dean and Rayshaad Hall signed college scholarships on Wednesday.

Dean, who rushed for a team-best 807 yards and 10 touchdowns, inked with Arkansas Baptist while Hall, a cornerback and like Dean an all-state selection, signed with Southern Arkansas.

'Both these guys were high impact players for us this year and I am very proud of them today,' said West Memphis Head Coach Billy Elmore.

The duo helped the Blue Devils to a 7-5 record in 2016 that included a berth in the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs.

At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Dean fits the bill as a big back, which he was for Elmore. Dean said he'll get that chance at Arkansas Baptist.

'I'm just going up there, working hard, do my best and don't let anybody get in my head,' Dean said. 'I think I can step in and play next year.'

Dean said he plans to major in physical education with the intent of someday becoming a football coach.

Hall, 5-9, 165 pounds, was West Memphis' shutdown cornerback.

'We put Rayshaad on the other team's best receiver,' Elmore said. 'He's real good at press coverage. I think he had something like five or six other offers and it was because he was very adept at press coverage.'

Hall said he fell in love with Southern Arkansas on his visit to the campus.

'When I got there they made me feel like that was the place for me to be,' Hall said. 'I can see myself being very comfortable there for the next four years.'

Hall said he will choose between physical therapy and engineering as a major at Southern Arkansas.

He said the coaches there have talked about him playing as a nickel back on defense.

'I like the idea,' Hall said. 'They have like five open spots and as a freshman I feel like I could step right in and play.'

By Billy Woods