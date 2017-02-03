Sacrifice or Inconvenience

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

We live in a selfish culture. We want our “rights” even if it costs someone else their rights. Many have sacrificed their rights and lives so that we may enjoy theirs.

What does it mean to sacrifice? Many people believe that “sacrifice” means something of value was taken from them by force. To others “sacrifice” means they willingly gave up or turned over to someone else something of great value.

The English word “sacrifice” comes from the Latin word, sacrificare, “to make sacred.” Writing about this from a biblical view, William Gilders wrote, “sacrifice means to permanently transfer something from the human realm to the divine/supernatural life.” How can this be?

Throughout the Old Testament we read of people offering sacrifices to God. God received the sacrifices often as a “pleasing odor.” (Genesis 8:21; Leviticus 2:9; Ezra 6:10 and others) In the New Testament book of Hebrews 13:15 we read; _”Through Him (Jesus) then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name.” What we offer up is very personal, intimate and costly — our own words of praise coming from our body, soul and spirit rise up to God and our praise pleases Him.

Praising God is not easy when all has gone wrong in your life. When the doctor says you have cancer.

When your spouse says I want a divorce. When you are let go from your job.

When your bills are greater than your income. When a loved one or close friend has died. Praising God at these moments does become a sacrifice.

What has your praise cost you? David, understood this very important principle — how can one offer up a sacrifice if it cost nothing? (2 Samuel 24:24) Praising God on a Sunday morning is good but it becomes a sacrifice when it comes from one who has been broken and humbled during the week. When you don't feel worthy to praise Him this is when your praise becomes a sacrifice and God receives it as a sacrifice.

Many Christians, I believe, don't know what it is like to sacrifice mainly because we avoid being inconvenienced in our lives. We want our rights, we want what is ours, we want our convenience and life of ease and we don't care what it costs. But when life gets difficult, our praise often turn into questions and unanswered questions turn into doubt.

When you praise God — is it only in good times?

What if everything in your life goes wrong — will you praise God simply because of who He is and not what He is or isn't doing? Will you offer up the sacrifice of praise to God even if He is silent to your prayers?

If your sacrifice doesn't cost you something then it's only an inconvenience not a sacrifice. When is the last time you gave a true sacrifice of praise to God?

Praising God changes our perspective on life, purpose and how we view other people. Praising God releases His power in our lives and His power is the only way for us to change.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.