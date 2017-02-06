Did you know everybody was saved at one time?

Now I bet right now some of you are saying “This guy believes that you can lose your salvation after saying in one of his writings that he believed that you could not.” So, I had better try to explain what I'm talking about, so that you won’t think that I'm a guy that talks out of both sides of his mouth.

What I'm saying is there is a time in your life, as well as mine, that you are on your way to Heaven if you died. Now bear with me as I go through this thinking, and then you can make your own determination. The Bible tells us that we are born with that hardened heart that Adam passed on to all mankind from the Garden of Eden. And that is the reason that there was not a cord that connected baby Jesus to his earth mother that had to be cut at birth, and that way, her hardened heart could never be passed on to him, and that is the reason for the cross that held Jesus and his perfection, and him being the son of God and him having to die there.

But when you were just a young person and you thought you knew everything – just like most of them today – it was at this time in your life that God took that hardened heart on himself, because you didn't understand what sin was and didn't have the knowledge to understand the need for the blood of Jesus to wash away that guilt that you would have and replace it with the Holy Spirit.

I know that at some time in your life you have heard the words “age of accountability.” Now those are just words that we use to understand about that time in our growing up and reaching that point that we realize that we need Christ in order for us to go to heaven. Most of the time in our life when we were very young we knew right from wrong, like when your Mother or Father told you not to do something and you did it anyway and then you got spanked for it you knew that it was because you were told not to do it but you done it anyway.

But if at that same time in your life someone had asked you if you were going to Heaven or Hell you would have probably looked at them as being a little crazy and wondered what they were talking about. So what I'm saying here is if you are four years old and died in a car wreck then you would have automatically went to be with God in Heaven. But then one day in your life and only you knew when that day came you reached an age where you not only knew right from wrong but you realized that some of the things that you were doing was against God and his teachings and at that time it all was on you and if you were killed in a car wreck and had never accepted Christ as your personal savior then you would go to Hell.

But the great thing about reaching that age was he provided a way for you to possibly live a long life and not go to Hell because God was willing to let his own son come to this Earth and die on a cross for you and me and the only stipulation he put on it was you had to ask for it because on the cross it was all made free for the asking. The sad part of being at that age of accountability is most people never do anything about that decision and then one day they die and leave this earth and never get the opportunity to ever do anything about it again.

I know that most people do the same as I did at one time in my life and put it off until later. But you must remember that there want always be a later time and so that is why the bible says now is the accepted time and that statement by its self pretty much says it all. The Holy Spirit is always on the move trying to get you to understand that he is making you think a certain way so as to get you to accept the son and the cross before it's to late. But when the flesh has the pull of Satan himself because of the harden heart then most of the time you will pass up the opportunity that was placed there by the Holy Spirit.

That brings me back to the hardest statement and the one that probably brings a tear to his eye when God has to say the words that you will stand before me without excuse and depart from me because I never knew you. That is a statement that you have to hear because you chose for it to be that way because you at one time in your life had the opportunity for that not to happen.

Now in closing let me say that when that feeling comes to you from the Holy Spirit, my prayer is that you will act on it in a positive way and then I can truly say although I have never met you in person that I will catch you in Heaven and we can sit down by the river of life and talk about the wonderful things ahead for all eternity. God bless you and your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin Local Commentary