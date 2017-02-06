Greyhounds run past Stars

In a high- scoring affair, the ASU Mid- South Greyhounds pulled away late to defeat the Western Kentucky Community College Stars

The Arkansas State University Mid-South Greyhounds (13-8 overall) turned in their highest scoring performance of the season this past Thursday to achieve the school’s longest consecutive win streak.

Defeating the Western Kentucky Community College Stars 109-105, the Greyhounds earned their fifth victory in a row.

Precluding the win-streak, however, came a threegame losing streak. A team meeting following the Greyhounds third consecutive loss has sparked a new energy in the ASU Mid-South men, according to Greyhounds Head Coach and Athletic Director Chris Parker.

“After the third loss in a row, we had a big team meeting that lasted for a couple of hours,” Parker said. “We were able to talk some things out and everybody get on the same page. What you’ve seen is the result of solid team communication.”

The streak did not continue easily, however, as the ASU Mid-South team trailed the Stars with just 2:05 left to play in a nailbiting contest which neither team led by more than 4 points until the final seconds.

Playing well is something which Parker preaches to his players.

“The last three minutes is what we call ‘winning time’,” Parker said. “We played just well enough in winning time to get the victory.”

After a four minute second half stretch with the Stars leading, Dee Montgomery dished the ball to the low post where Trevor Banks pushed the ball through the net and tied the game up at 97 apiece with 1:51 remaining.

Bank’s bucket ignited a 92 Greyhounds run over the next 1:16 of game time, including a layup by K.J.

Patrick which gave the ASU Mid-South team its’ first lead since the 7:45 mark of the second half.

Patrick’s play down the stretch served as a key element in the Greyhounds victory, according to Parker.

“K.J. stepped up whenever we needed him to step up,” Parker boasted. “He certainly has the potential to be a very good basketball player. I think you saw that in the last five minutes. That’s what we need from him, in order to be as good as we can be.”

The Greyhounds survived a vigorous comeback attempt by the Stars in the final 35 seconds. Trailing by 7 points, D.J.

Washington snagged an offensive rebound and laid the ball back in the hoop to spark a 6-3 game ending run.

However, three made free throws by Terrandus Smith helped the Greyhounds hold onto a slim lead until the final buzzer.

The fast-paced second half came, seemingly, out of nowhere after an average paced 43-41 first half, in favor of the Stars.

Only a minute and half into the resumption of play, Patrick received an inbounds pass and converted it into a basket for the Greyhounds 11th point of the half which tied the game at 54.

Neither team found much separation from that point forward, with 12 lead changes between the 16:25 mark and the 2:05 mark of the later half.

Helping the Greyhounds finally build some separation from the nagging Stars, Trevor Banks knocked down 19 of his 28 total points which led all scorers.

The impressive performance from Banks is something Parker has come to expect out of his 6’7” freshman.

“Trevor has been our most consistent player,” Parker stated. “He had a size advantage and we were able to go to him a little bit more tonight. He did a great job of crashing the offensive glass and getting a lot of key baskets, when we weren’t necessarily shooting the ball well.”

Behind Banks’ 28 points, Treverette Cain finished second on the Greyhounds in scoring by pumping through 21 points. Patrick pushed through 18 points, good for third on the ASU Mid-South team in scoring. Montgomery and Smith also served huge scoring roles in a game which every point mattered, each player chipping in 14 points apiece.

Parker realizes how fortunate his team is to escape last week’s battle over the Stars with a victory.

“We were very, very fortunate tonight to get a win against an incredibly tough Kentucky squad which beat us here last year,” Parker admitted. “We knew it was going to be a battle because of the way they’re coached. Coach Chumbler does an outstanding job with those guys. One thing for sure, they’re never going to quit.”

Washington led the way for the Stars in the loss, pumping in 27 points.

Devon Hart gave the Greyhounds a hard time as well, knocking down 16 of his 20 points in the first half.

The Greyhounds return to action tonight as the team travels to Central Baptist College, before coming home to start a five-game home stand against Crowley’s Ridge College JV on Thursday. Tip-off inside ASU Mid-South’s “Dog House” is slated for 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples