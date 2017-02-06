Lady Bulldogs escape Bay in overtime thriller

In an extra period of basketball, the Earle Lady Bulldogs squeaked past the Bay Lady Yellowjackets

The Earle Lady Bulldogs (19-3) escaped the hostile confines of the Bay Lady Yellowjackets (22-7) victorious last week, winning in overtime 55-52.

Trailing 48-40 with four minutes remaining in regulation, the chances of the Lady Bulldogs continuing their eight game winningstreak appeared to be in jeopardy.

However, the Earle ladies refused to be defeated so easily.

The Lady Bulldogs exploded for a 15-4 gamewinning run which bleed from the end of regulation throughout the overtime period.

With just six seconds left in overtime, Earle’s lead scorer Roshala Scott connected on a pair of free throws to increase the Lady Bulldog’s lead to three points and eventually seal the game for Earle.

The free throws represented 2 of Scott’s 26 points which led all scorers.

Veronique Sanders and Alex Logan also chipped in key roles in the overtime victory, pushing through 13 and 10 points, respectively. No other Lady Bulldog contributed more than 2 points during the game.

Adding 10 rebounds to go along with her 10 points, Logan helped carry the Lady Bulldogs to their ninth straight win by recording a double-double. The Earle ladies followed their nail-biter at Bay by traveling to Lepanto Thursday night and returning home with a 16-point victory over the East Poinsett County Lady Warriors (4-13).

By Collins Peeples