News Briefs

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee and Public Meeting Tuesday,

at 10 a.m. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday,

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. All meetings will be at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or wmats.org.

• Crittenden County Chambers of Commerce – Barbecue from Charles Vergos Rendezvous Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Next Level Events at Historic Union Station, Little Rock. ASU Mid-South bus will be providing transportation from West Memphis to Little Rock for the event. There is no fee for a space on the bus. Meeting at ASU (North Campus across from Arkansas Workforce) at 2:30 p.m. Call the Chamber office at 870-735-1134 to reserve your space on the bus.

• Forrest City Medical Center Heart Health Lunch n Learn – Thursday, Feb. 9 at East Arkansas Family Health Center in West Memphis 12 to 1 p.m. at 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Janet Benson, Forrest City Medical center 870-261-0444 or janet_benson@ quorumhealth.com

• Valentine Gala – Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis on Saturday,

Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donation $10. Music, door prizes and fun. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

• Community Helps and Neighborhood Guidance Endeavors (CHANGE), INC

– is sponsoring a 'How to Become a First Time Homeowner Workshop” at Interceding Christian Center (ICC) on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.. All of West Memphis and surrounding areas are invited. Please share this information with all your family and friends. The workshop is free of charge. Call 870-732-7993 to reserve a seat.

• ‘Stone Soup’ visits DeltaARTS Matinees – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. as a part of DeltaARTS School Matinee Series. West Memphis Rotary is the producing sponsor with additional support by Arkansas Arts Council.

• Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

• Music at Trinity In The Fields – Sunday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 110 Military, Rd., Marion, Marion High School Choir Soloists directed by John Peeples sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mi, 14 mi and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Crimestoppers — Call 870732-4444, 24 hours a day with tips. Rewards up to $2,000. Identification of tipsters kept confidential.

• The Crittenden County Museum — Displays on history of Crittenden County in Earle in the former Missouri Pacific Railroad Depot, 1112 Main St. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. No admission fee; donations accepted.

• AARP Needs You! – Regular meetings held every third Tuesday promptly at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Commission directly across the street from the West Memphis Post Office. One year memberships are available at no cost for first time attendees.

• Good Neighbor Love Center/Mid-South Food Bank – Accepting applications for bimonthly food giveaway at 709 E. Broadway, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 7