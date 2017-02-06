Text The Times.

Just saw a name and face in the Youre Under Arrest section on page 5 that I know for a fact I just saw not too long ago. What do they have down there at the jail… a revolving door? [ Editor’s Note: I don’t know which particular individual you are referring to, but as someone who has to look at that every single day, I can assure you there are plenty of “ repeat customers” in that section. I used to keep a “ Hall of Fame” in a folder on my computer, but it crashed and I lost it.

I do have what I believe to be the current front- runner for most arrests since 2015 though, Mr. Brandon Burns. He keeps committing crimes and they keep letting him out, most recently on a post-Christmas Criminal Trespass charge on Dec.

26, bringing him up to ( at least) six appearances in the “ Bookings” section in less than two years’ time. As for the “ revolving door” at the jail… I’d say blame the courts, but Arkansas legislative directives have largely tied the hands of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officials, mandating efforts to reduce the state’s prison population through alternative sentencing and such. It’s hard to put forth a “ tough on crime” image when such is the case. Hopefully, you’ve read in the paper about the West Memphis Police Department’s new AVERT program, which will make strides in reducing local crime]

*** My question to you concerning millage rates in Marion. I understand the rate is based on the budget for the city and percentages are based on so much every dollar of property tax value and the school can only suggest what they need and should hold a public hearing before it is approved. Is this noted in our paper and noticeable so tax payers can attend? I believe there is likely a discrepancy somewhere, causing high rates compared to other cities. I may be wrong but I think these rates should be adjusted or something cut from the major budget.

[ Editor’s Note: OK, fair warning… this is going to be a long, drawn- out explanation of millage rates, which, while important, isn’t especially interesting, so feel free to skip it if it doesn’t seem like your thing. So, the millage rate is set for public schools by the state. Every school district must have a minimum tax of 25 mills for maintenance and operations and then may pass additional taxes called dedicated M& O and debt service, which must be approved by voters. Currently, Marion has a 15.7 mil school bond on top of that ( in case you were wondering, Earle has a 19.8 mil bond, and West Memphis has a 2 mil bond. Until it closed, Hughes had a 2.4 mil bond, and I honestly don’t know if that now goes to the West Memphis School District now or if it’s simply not being collected. School millages are voted on during the school board elections, which typically have the lowest voter turnout of any local election, so it’s entirely possible it’s just off your radar. The county has its own separate millage, to fund roads, the community college, the county library system, and until recently, the hospital. That millage comes out to about 6 mills.

Since you asked about Marion, the city also currently has a 5 mil general use city bond that is being used to fund a number of infrastructure projects.

And then, of course, there’s the Real and Personal Property Tax millage that everyone pays on their cars and homes and land. Which is calculated like this here ( and full disclosure, I’m using the 2015 tax table for this, which, with the exception of the hospital millage is, I believe, still accurate… Real and personal property in Marion area will be taxed at 46.45 mills ( a mil, in case it’s not clear is one- tenth of a cent). That number is applied to the assessed value of the property. The assessment represents 20 percent of the appraised value of the property. For example, property valued at $ 100,000 within the Marion City limits would be assessed at $ 20,000 and taxed at 46.45 mills, for an annual tax of $ 992. And again, all bond issues must be approved by voters, and it’s all kept track of, so I don’t think there’s any wiggle room for “ a discrepancy somewhere,” as you suggest. One other thing that our state offi-cials would always like us to remember is that Arkansas’ property tax system is among the lowest in the nation, consistently ranking between 46th and 49th among all states. OK, enough about millage rates]

