‘ABC Girl’ among ‘America’s Got Talent’ hopefuls

Auditions in Memphis this weekend for NBC competition From Rene Henderson Special to the Evening Times Conway Christian second grade student Sydney Hopson is preparing to represent her home state well as she auditions for America's Got Talent.

Eight year old Sydney's America's Got Talent audition had been planned prior to her being accepted to the SHINE Tour 2017 by Actors, Models, and Talent for Christ on January 22, 2017.

Conway's ABC (All aBout Christ) Girl Sydney Hopson will audition for AGT as a Recitalist, with a subcategory of pianist.

Hopson plans to recite her highly requested ABC piece with a musical accompaniment. Hopson will be assisted by Ja'len Payne of Russellville, Carleigh Reed of Mayflower, and Tylan Young of West Memphis, a student at Avondale Elementary and the son of Jenita Young and Lacorey Jacobs. Sydney plans to have copies of her first self-published book, “God Made Me Who I Am” with her.

Sydney's recital journey began to flourish after she was named First Place Winner in the Children's Division of the 15th Annual Exclesia Gospel Showcase, a national competition held in West Memphis, AR March 2016 where she sang 2 acapella songs, recited her signature ABCs, and ended her performance by playing piano and singing songs taught her by Danyelle Duroche, piano instructor.

Hopson has been invited back to West Memphis for the March 24, 2017 Showcase by organizer Ester Wooten for a special presentation.

The audition will take place in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Cook Convention Center on February 4, 2017. A brief pre-audition rehearsal worship service is scheduled for 9:00a.m. at Word on the Move Tabernacle on Broadway Street in West Memphis, AR.

Pastor Adam Davis will deliver words of inspiration and encouragement.

Dr. Houston White, Pastor of Greater Friendship M.B. Church in Conway will offer prayer. Rev. Steve Wright is slated to preside over the service.

Councilwoman Lorraine Robinson is also expected to participate on the program. Committee members for Sydney's AGT audition include Bruce Brown of Maumelle, Kathy Chandler of Conway, Steve Wright of Sheridan, Sandra Lytle of West Memphis, and Patricia Rogers-Ward of Little Rock. On its website, AGT encourages supporters to attend the Season 12 Auditions. The theme for this audition is M.A.D. (Making A Difference) with a scripture reference of Ephesians 2:10.

Those attending will need to sign a release form available on AGT'S website and have acceptable forms of identification with them on Feb. 4.

For more information, please contact Rene Henderson at (501) 6973346 or email abcgirlgrandma@ gmail.com or visit AGT'S website, www.americasgottalentauditions. com.